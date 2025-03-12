Captain of cargo vessel arrested following crash off British coast

A collision of a cargo vessel and a tanker resulted in a fiery collision which sparked a huge fire, a dramatic rescue effort and fears of environmental damage.

March 12 (UPI) -- The captain of the cargo ship that crashed into an oil tanker anchored off the coast of Britian Monday has been arrested.

Territorial police from Humberside reported Wednesday they took the captain of the Solong into custody on charges of gross negligence and manslaughter after the Portuguese-flagged Solong collided with the American-chartered Stena Immaculate tanker in the North Sea off East Yorkshire County, leaving one man missing and presumed dead.

The captain, only identified as a 59-year-old man by authorities, has been reported to be a Russian national.

Aside from the missing sailor, crews of the Solong and Stena Immaculate -- which was anchored while waiting for a berth to open for it at the Port of Killingholme on the River Humber according to Crowley, its Florida-based owners -- have all been accounted for.

An aerial view as smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the British coast Tuesday. The ship's captain has been arrested. (Photo credit: Dan Kitwood/EPA-EFE)

The oil tanker was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel for the U.S. military in 16 separate cargo tanks, as the crash ruptured one of the tanks when it was struck and both vessels were set ablaze as a result.

Documents from the Solong's inspection last year by Irish officials reported 10 deficiencies, including that its "emergency steering position communications/compass reading" was "not readable." The inspection also found inadequate alarms, missing fire doors and an insufficient alarm system, while Scottish authorities discovered deficiencies following an inspection in October of 2024.

The amount of jet fuel spilled into the waters surrounding the incident remains unclear, but due to the fire and evaporation, an initial review of the situation indicated that the environmental impact was reportedly reduced. Member of Parliament for Beverley and Holderness Graham Stuart said he was told by officials that there was no evidence as of yet regarding any oil from the engines of the ships involved leaking into and polluting the nearby water or air.

Member of Parliament for Wythenshawe and Sale East Mike Kane spoke before the House of Commons Tuesday and said that the fire aboard the Stena Immaculate has gone out, but the Solong continues to burn. He also stated that search and rescue operations for the missing sailor were called off once it was decided the person was likely deceased. The crash remains under investigation.