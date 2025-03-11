2 men missing, believed dead, after ATV crashes through river ice in Alaska

Troopers believe 32-year-old Skye Rench of Wasilla and 42-year-old Sean Kendall of Anchorage drowned after they fell through the river ice and were swept away.

Copied

Alaska Wildlife Troopers are conducting an aerial search operation after a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle carrying five adults broke through the ice on the Susitna River Thursday morning. They were on their way to a job site on Point MacKenzie, about 90 miles north of Anchorage, on March 6.

Troopers said in a statement that they received a report last Thursday that the ATV crashed through the ice around 8:45 a.m. "Three people were able to get out of the water, but two were reported to have gone under the ice in the current," the statement said. Troopers believe 32-year-old Skye Rench of Wasilla and 42-year-old Sean Kendall of Anchorage drowned after they fell through the river ice and were swept away.

Skye Rench, 32, of Wasilla, Alaska, is one of two men missing and presumed dead after an ATV crashed through the Susitna River on March, 6. (Photo credit: GoFundMe)

Sean Kendall, 42, of Anchorage, and his son Koen. (Photo credit: GoFundMe)

Sky Rench's fiancée, Heidi Goozen, told Alaska's News Source that Rench was working for a drilling company with a remote project that required crossing the Susitna River. According to Goozen, Rench became worried last Wednesday when warmer temperatures brought rain. The incident happened Thursday morning during a crew change when five people were crossing the river on an ATV and it went through the ice, Goozen explained.

"One of the survivors — who was a close friend of Rench’s — told Goozen the back half of the ATV went through the ice and while they tried to save Rench and the other man, they were unable to get them out of the water before they were swept away," Alaska's News Source reported.

The three people who made it safely out of the water walked to a nearby work camp and were later picked up by a chartered helicopter.

Because ice in the area is unstable, troopers are using a plane to search for the two missing men from where the ATV plunged through the ice, downstream to the mouth of the Susitna River.

Heidi Goozen and Skye Rench. (Photo credit: GoFundMe)

Goozen said Rench loved to be outdoors and recently accomplished a lifelong dream by racing in “The World’s Longest, Toughest Snowmobile Race” with his best friend Kevin, who was also on the ATV but managed to escape the icy river.

“When they were young, they said they always wanted to race the Iron Dog, and this year they finally made it happen,” Goozen told said. “It was quite the journey because the race course was not the best this year, but they finished, and they did not come in last.”

Goozen and Rench were supposed to be married this summer. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Goozen as she plans funeral arrangements for Rench.

Kendall leaves behind his wife Gina and 16-year-old son Koen. Sean Kendall's brother has also set up a GoFundMe to care for his son, Koen, who he calls "Sean’s greatest pride and joy in life."