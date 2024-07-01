British group says levels of E. coli in River Thames 'alarmingly high'

E. coli bacteria levels in the River Thames are "alarmingly high" ahead of the Henley Royal Regatta qualifying races.

June 28 (UPI) -- The British nonprofit River Action charged on Friday that E. coli bacteria levels in the River Thames are "alarmingly high" ahead of next week's Henley Royal Regatta qualifying races starting this weekend and the full event next week.

The organization called on politicians to start a five-point plan to clean up the river's pollution along with other British waterways.

A British nonprofit warned Friday of "alarmingly high" levels of E. coli in the River Thames. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

The local Henley and Marlow River Action group started monitoring the river on May 23 and said they would continue their testing through July 7. Using testing recognized by the World Health Organization, they found the levels of E. coli in the river were 27 times higher than what the Environmental Agency grades as "poor" water for bathing.

"The testing locations suggest that the source of pollution is from Thames water discharge treated effluent containing bacteria and untreated sewage directly into the river and its tributaries," River Action said in a statement.

The concerns over E. coli levels on the River Thames come on the same week that British officials confirmed that two people have died and more than 200 are being treated for illnesses caused by an E. coli outbreak that has struck the country.

Officials have suggested that salad leaves on sandwiches, which have since been removed from market shelves, may be blamed for the current wave of E. coli illnesses.

River Action is calling on lawmakers to increase fines for water pollution, legislation against agriculture runoff, government monitoring of waterways and building more reservoirs.