Brewing tropical storm can bring a second hit this week to the Philippines
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 23, 2020 9:53 AM
After Saudel swept across the Philippines earlier this week, a second brewing tropical storm can bring impacts over the weekend.
As a tropical storm, Saudel brought widespread rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) across the northern Philippines on Tuesday, but some areas received as much as 142 mm (nearly 6 inches) in just 24 hours.
On Friday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration named a disturbance across the Philippine Sea Tropical Depression Quinta. Shortly after, the disturbance was called a tropical depression by the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the official monitoring agency for the West Pacific Ocean.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said, "Conditions are favorable for tropical development across the Philippine Sea." As a result, he adds, "Quinta is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm prior to reaching the eastern Philippines on Sunday."
Zartman warned, "It is possible Quinta can rapidly strengthen into a typhoon before making landfall."
Quinta is most likely to begin impacting the central and northern Philippines beginning on Sunday morning, but the worst impacts will not arrive until Sunday evening. Northern Samar, southeastern Luzon and Catanduanes are the most likely areas to experience Quinta's strongest wind and heaviest rain.
Should Quinta strengthen to a strong tropical storm or typhoon, these areas can get wind gusts of 80-110 km/h (50-68 mph) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 145 km/h (90 mph).
Rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) can fall along the storm's track across the central and northern Philippines.
By Monday, the worst impacts from Quinta are expected to shift to Mindoro, but by this point, Quinta is expected to lose some wind intensity.
In addition to the impacts brought from Tropical Storm Saudel less than a week ago, Quinta can lead to another round of power outages, down tree branches and cause minor structural damage.
Heavy rain can also renew the threat of flooding and mudslides across the region.
Quinta is a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones in the Philippines. The scale was created by the company in 2019 to offer a more comprehensive outlook for tropical cyclone impacts than the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
After crossing the Philippines, Quinta is expected to track to the west across the South China Sea, a path followed by Saudel, Linfa, Nangka and other disorganized tropical features in recent weeks. On this path, the storm can threaten additional flooding across Vietnam.
