Forecasters recall the 'phenomenal' intensity of a storm that was overshadowed by Katrina

It was a historic storm -- stronger even than Katrina -- in an unprecedented hurricane season. Fifteen years later, forecasters continue to marvel at its extreme intensification and use that as a benchmark.

Arctic outbreak poised to demolish records, usher in snow unusually far to the south

A bitter blast of air will threaten to blow away temperature records that now stand in the teens, and could also unleash snow and ice in areas that typically don't see wintry weather until December.

Daily coronavirus briefing: CDC changes definition of close contact

In addition to that big change, the CDC also said COVID-19 is deadlier than the flu. Plus, research shows mouthwash may be an effective coronavirus killer.