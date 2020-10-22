Weather News
Tropical depression unleashes heavy rain across Bangladesh, northeastern India
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Oct. 21, 2020 9:46 AM
A tropical depression in the northern Bay of Bengal will continue to bring heavy rain to Bangladesh and northeastern India through the start of the weekend.
A well-marked low in the northern Bay of Bengal developed into a depression on Thursday according to India’s Meteorological Department.
This depression began spreading heavy rain across southern Bangladesh on Thursday. Rain will expand to the north and spread into much of northeastern India through Saturday as the center of the storm tracks to the northeast and into Bangladesh.
AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster and Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls stated, “Regardless of the final intensity of the storm, there looks to be the threat of heavy rain and flooding in Bangladesh and northeastern India.”
As of Friday afternoon, local time, 150-250 mm (6-10 inches) of rain had fallen across much of southern Bangladesh. As much as 327 mm (12.87 inches) has been reported in Patuakhali since Wednesday.
Even without the depression strengthening into a deep depression or cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall will inundate the region.
Nicholls says, “Rain totals by Saturday evening can reach 200-400 mm (about 8-16 inches) across large parts of the region, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 635 mm (25 inches) which will be the most likely across mountainous terrain.”
This can produce the threat of flooding across a large area. This is especially true in areas where waterways are still running high from heavy monsoon rains. Saturated soils may also lead to mudslides that can block roads and cut off remote areas.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall from southern Bangladesh into northeastern India in Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagland, Namipur, Tripura and Mizoram. Heavy rain may also reach into eastern parts of Bhutan.
While the heaviest rain may pass to the south and east of Kolkata, places like Dhaka, Chattogram and Guwahati will have the threat of flooding rainfall through the start of the weekend.
Much of the region will see the return of drier weather from Sunday into the start of the upcoming week.
During early September, AccuWeather warned of tropical threats in the Bay of Bengal in the Asia Autumn forecast.
