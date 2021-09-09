California town destroyed by 2020 fire season 'hanging on by their fingernails'
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Sep. 9, 2021 8:28 PM EDT
It's been one year since the Bear Fire tore through the town of Berry Creek, and while some start rebuilding, others are leaving the area for good.
Residents of Berry Creek, California, were faced with a difficult decision after a devastating wildfire tore through the town: should they stay and rebuild, or uproot their lives and leave the destruction behind?
One year later, the residents who stayed are still picking up the pieces of what was once their town.
Katherine Buchanan, a volunteer firefighter, has lived in Berry Creek for 35 years. She helped lead residents to safety when the destructive Bear Fire erupted through the town last September. Buchanan returned to the town and is currently living in an RV that was donated through Emergency RV.
“It was heart-wrenching," she told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell. "I just couldn’t believe I just watched my whole town burn to the ground. I drove past my house trying to get other people evacuated and said, 'Welp, goodbye house.' And waved to it and kept going.”
Sixteen people in Butte County, where Berry Creek is located, lost their lives to the Bear Fire.
To this day, Buchanan said, she and other residents have been trying to make the best of things, but they still face constant reminders of the fire's destruction, like when someone asks to borrow something and then realizing you no longer have it.
Roland McBee was one of the lucky residents whose home was spared by the Bear Fire, though his next-door neighbor's home was destroyed. His children and grandchildren, who also live in the area, lost their homes as well. He said only about 10% of the town remains.
“Most of the people here are very good people, but they’re all just hanging on by their fingernails,” McBee told Wadell.
He said that construction costs, permit complications, soil samples and delays from the COVID-19 pandemic are still stalling the residents' rebuilding efforts -- to the point that many have come to the decision to leave the town altogether.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
“I know several people that were bound and determined that they’re going to rebuild, they’re living in Colorado now," McBee said. "One day they just threw their hands in the air and said I just can't to do this anymore. And that happens a lot.”
Even though he was lucky enough to still have his home, McBee is also facing challenges post-fire. In the past year, his insurance costs have tripled. Many other property owners in the area are battling similar issues.
Despite the hardships the town of Berry Creek has faced, McBee has a message of optimism for his fellow residents.
“Be happy for what you do have, and try not to dwell on what you don’t have. Because if you dwell on the sad stuff, you’re sad all the time," McBee said.
Reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
California town destroyed by 2020 fire season 'hanging on by their fingernails'
By Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Sep. 9, 2021 8:28 PM EDT
It's been one year since the Bear Fire tore through the town of Berry Creek, and while some start rebuilding, others are leaving the area for good.
Residents of Berry Creek, California, were faced with a difficult decision after a devastating wildfire tore through the town: should they stay and rebuild, or uproot their lives and leave the destruction behind?
One year later, the residents who stayed are still picking up the pieces of what was once their town.
Katherine Buchanan, a volunteer firefighter, has lived in Berry Creek for 35 years. She helped lead residents to safety when the destructive Bear Fire erupted through the town last September. Buchanan returned to the town and is currently living in an RV that was donated through Emergency RV.
“It was heart-wrenching," she told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell. "I just couldn’t believe I just watched my whole town burn to the ground. I drove past my house trying to get other people evacuated and said, 'Welp, goodbye house.' And waved to it and kept going.”
Sixteen people in Butte County, where Berry Creek is located, lost their lives to the Bear Fire.
To this day, Buchanan said, she and other residents have been trying to make the best of things, but they still face constant reminders of the fire's destruction, like when someone asks to borrow something and then realizing you no longer have it.
Roland McBee was one of the lucky residents whose home was spared by the Bear Fire, though his next-door neighbor's home was destroyed. His children and grandchildren, who also live in the area, lost their homes as well. He said only about 10% of the town remains.
“Most of the people here are very good people, but they’re all just hanging on by their fingernails,” McBee told Wadell.
He said that construction costs, permit complications, soil samples and delays from the COVID-19 pandemic are still stalling the residents' rebuilding efforts -- to the point that many have come to the decision to leave the town altogether.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
“I know several people that were bound and determined that they’re going to rebuild, they’re living in Colorado now," McBee said. "One day they just threw their hands in the air and said I just can't to do this anymore. And that happens a lot.”
Even though he was lucky enough to still have his home, McBee is also facing challenges post-fire. In the past year, his insurance costs have tripled. Many other property owners in the area are battling similar issues.
Despite the hardships the town of Berry Creek has faced, McBee has a message of optimism for his fellow residents.
“Be happy for what you do have, and try not to dwell on what you don’t have. Because if you dwell on the sad stuff, you’re sad all the time," McBee said.
Related:
Reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.Report a Typo