Archery hunters attacked by grizzly bear in Idaho

One of the hunters was "knocked down and bitten by the bear," officials said. Both men used their sidearms to shoot and kill the bear.

Copied

A female Grizzly bear forages for food in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on on June 20, 2024. (Photo credit: Jonathan Newton/Getty Images

An archery hunter in Idaho was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear on Sunday, but he and his companion used their firearms to halt the attack and kill the bear, state officials said Monday.

The pair of men were hunting elk in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near the Divide Creek Road on Sunday morning, and were attacked by the grizzly bear west of Henrys Lake in Island Park, Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement.

One of the hunters was "knocked down and bitten by the bear," officials said. Both men used their sidearms to shoot and kill the bear.

The hunters called 911, and Fish and Game responded to the scene in coordination with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Caribou-Targhee National Forest and emergency medical services. The injured man was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Fish and Game conservation officers investigated and determined that the hunters acted in self-defense during a "surprise encounter" at a "very close distance." Grizzly bears are protected under both state and federal law.

Numerous bear attacks have been making news lately. Find out what you can do to stay safe if you come upon a bear.

“I am extremely grateful that both of these individuals survived this encounter,” Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Matt Pieron said in a statement. “I have had the opportunity to speak with the injured hunter and his family and they are truly wonderful people. I wish him a speedy recovery from his injuries and the trauma these two hunters experienced.”

Wildlife officials are reminding hunters in grizzly country to take precautions, including carrying bear spray and watching for grizzly signs. Any meat should be retrieved as quickly as possible and hung at least 10 feet off the ground at least 200 yards from camp. When not actively hunting, hunters should make noise, "especially around creeks and thick vegetation," so as not to surprise a bear at close range.

Reporting by TMX