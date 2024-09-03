5-year-old boy attacked by mountain lion in California's Malibu Creek State Park

This file image shows a mountain lion prowling the hills near Los Angeles, the Santa Monica Pier and the Pacific Ocean. (Jason Klassi/Getty Images)

A 5-year-old boy was attacked and seriously injured by a mountain lion while on a picnic with family at a state park in Southern California on Sunday, state officials said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Tuesday that a family group of at least six adults and a few children from woodland Hills were having a picnic at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas when the attack occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday.

The children were playing near the family's picnic table when the mountain lion attacked the young boy, causing "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," wildlife officials said. At least one adult charged at the mountain lion, causing the animal to release the boy. The mountain lion then climbed a nearby tree, where it remained when first responders arrived.

California State Parks rangers and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, along with state wildlife officers, National Park Service personnel and Los Angeles Fire and Rescue.

State Parks rangers consulted with CDFW before euthanizing the mountain lion with a firearm, having deemed the animal a threat to public safety.

The boy was airlifted to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and ultimately released early Monday.

CDFW said wildlife officers visited the boy in the hospital to collect evidence samples from his wounds. They confirmed the DNA matched the mountain lion that was killed.

"CDFW and State Parks officials are thankful that the family is safe, and the child is recovering and no one else was injured," the agency said.

Reporting by TMX