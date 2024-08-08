Alaska glacier outburst floods Juneau, damages more than 100 homes

The glacier flood from the Suicide Basin swelled the Mendenhall River to record levels, causing destructive flooding in Juneau.

A melting glacier, overflowing from heavy rains in Alaska, unleashed a torrent of water Tuesday on Juneau where more than 100 homes were damaged. (Photo courtesy of Gov. Mike Dunleavy)

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A melting glacier, overflowing from heavy rains in Alaska, unleashed a torrent of water on Juneau where more than 100 homes were damaged in what is being called an "unprecedented" glacial lake outburst flood.

The glacier flood from the Suicide Basin swelled the Mendenhall River to record levels, causing destructive flooding in Juneau on Tuesday, nearly one year after the same river flooded on Aug. 7, 2023.

Glacial lake outbursts occur when a basin fills with water from melting snow, ice and rain -- after Juneau's heavy rainfall in July -- which overtopped the glacier, "like water overflowing out of a full bathtub," the city of Juneau explained last week in a warning to residents to prepare for flooding and evacuations.

A U.S. Geological Survey camera captured the Suicide Basin glacial lake's gradual rise over the past month and rapid fall pictured Tuesday after the outburst sent water flooding into Juneau below.

Image shows Suicide Basin glacier above Juneau after outburst drops level, sending water into the city below. (Photo courtesy of USGS)

"I have declared a state disaster emergency for the 2024 August Juneau Glacier Flood," Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

"I am grateful no one has been injured or killed by this morning's outburst flood. Emergency responders and managers have done an outstanding job keeping their residents safe. In addition to the Disaster Declaration, I have directed all state agencies to support the community as they deal with this major flooding," the governor added.

Glacial outbursts have become more common in the last decade due to warmer temperatures, which have reduced the size of both the Mendenhall and Suicide glaciers in Alaska.

On Wednesday, Dunleavy visited Juneau where he surveyed the flood's aftermath.

"The damage is significant and affecting hundreds of Alaskans. I'm grateful that there were no deaths or severe injuries reported, and I want to recognize the local, state and federal officials along with several non-profits that have stepped up to the plate to support those Alaskans affected by this flooding event."