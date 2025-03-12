Air India asks passengers to stop flushing clothes down plane toilets

The clogs were caused by flushed items including plastic bags, rags and clothing items.

Copied

Air India is asking travelers to only use airplane lavatories for their intended purpose after a flight to Delhi was forced to return to Chicago due to eight of its 12 toilets becoming clogged with items including clothing and plastic bags. (Photo credit: Eluveitie/Wikimedia Commons)

March 11 (UPI) -- Air India is urging travelers to "use lavatories only for purposes they are meant for" after a flight to Delhi returned to Chicago due to eight of its 12 toilets becoming clogged.

Air India AI126 was about five hours into its flight from Chicago to Delhi last Wednesday when the decision was made to return to Chicago as a result of the eight clogged toilets.

Once the plane landed, workers discovered the clogs had been caused by flushed items including plastic bags, rags and clothing items.

An Air India spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Times of India that the airline wishes to "urge passengers to use lavatories only for purposes they are meant for."

The spokesperson said the Chicago flight was only the latest in a series of toilet-clogging incidents on the carrier's Boeing 777s. They said employees previously addressed toilet clogs caused by "blankets, innerwear and diapers, among other waste."

The passengers on the Chicago-Delhi flight were provided with hotel accommodations and alternative flight options.