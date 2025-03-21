AccuWeather the Only Known Source to More Accurately Predict ‘February Frenzy’ of Winter Storms

On Feb. 6, AccuWeather was the only known source to correctly forecast a “February Frenzy” of winter storms and predict that 2-3 feet of snow would accumulate from Rochester, New York, to Portland, Maine, over the next few weeks.

Constant winter storms in February 2025 brought feet of snow across the northern U.S. On Feb. 6, AccuWeather was the only known source to correctly forecast a “February Frenzy” of winter storms and predict that 2-3 feet of snow would accumulate from Rochester, New York, to Portland, Maine, over the next few weeks.

In September 2024, five months in advance, AccuWeather’s expert long-range meteorologists accurately predicted that February would be a cold and wintry month. AccuWeather was the only known source to correctly forecast more snow in Boston, New York, Pittsburgh and Buffalo than last winter (2023-2024). AccuWeather is the only known source available to publicly provide this type of detailed and relevant seasonal forecast whereas other sources only provide more generic monthly temperature departure from historical average forecasts for and commentary of El Nino and La Nina.

• On February 6, AccuWeather exclusively predicted a “February Frenzy” of winter storms that would bring snow and ice every few days for the next few weeks across much of the U.S. and cause disruptions to daily life due to frequent travel impacts.

• AccuWeather was the only known source to state that “cumulative snowfall totals of 2-3 feet” can occur from “interior New York to parts of New England.” This is exactly what occurred.

• A zone from Rochester, New York, to Portland, Maine, received 2-3 feet of snow, including cities such as Syracuse, New York, and Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont.

• Five months in advance, in September 2024, AccuWeather’s long-range forecast team correctly predicted that February would be a wintry month, especially in the Northeast. AccuWeather’s experts also predicted that the seasonal snow totals in many Northeast cities would be more than those of the 2023-2024 winter season.

• As of early March, Boston, New York, Pittsburgh and Buffalo all had more snow in the winter of 2024-2025 than in the winter of 2023-2024, exactly as predicted by AccuWeather.

• Other sources, such as Weather Underground and NOAA, only provided generic winter forecasts containing monthly forecast temperature departures, forecasts of El Nino and La Nina, and information on heating degree days. They did not predict city specific snowfall.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

