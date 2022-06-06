AccuWeather provides important forecasts for Special Olympics event in Orlando
As a tropical rainstorm caused travel impacts around South Florida, a team of AccuWeather meteorologists provided specialized weather warnings to ensure Special Olympians could reach their destination safely.
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jun. 6, 2022 4:36 PM EDT
Updated Jun. 6, 2022 4:51 PM EDT
AccuWeather provided important weather forecasting to help the Special Olympics Airlift, carrying athletes to the USA Games in Orlando.
The tropical rainstorm that deluged parts of South Florida over the weekend didn’t stop the hundreds of Special Olympians from letting their games begin.
With athletes from across the United States as well as Puerto Rico and Caribbean competing, it’s typically a large-scale undertaking each year orchestrating the vast transportation needs.
And this year was no different, with the exception of some pretty bad weather and less-than-optimal landing conditions.
Textron Aviation and its Special Olympics Airlift program teamed up with AccuWeather to ensure that the large contingent of athletes and their coaches made it safely to Orlando, Florida, during the storm.
Private aircraft owners and operators donate their planes, fuel and pilots for Airlift, which has been shuttling teams to the Games since 1987, according to Textron officials.
During the Airlift event, multiple aircraft were set to land at Orlando Executive Airport last Saturday, with a Textron Aviation aircraft taking off or landing every two minutes.
"We have 5,500 athletes and coaches who are coming from, not only the 50 states but from the Caribbean...approximately 1,000 athletes will take part in this great airlift and we're just so excited, it's a great opportunity for the athletes," Special Olympics CEO Joe Dzaluk told AccuWeather.
However, on Saturday morning, a tropical rainstorm brought significant precipitation to portions of South Florida, causing Miami to flood in the early morning. As the tropical rainstorm continued to impact the region, AccuWeather utilized its SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to provide up-to-the-minute ground forecasts and ensure Special Olympics Airlift could still operate safely in the central part of the state.
Textron Aviation volunteers wave as a donated private flight moves past them.
"We're going to be letting them know before dangerous thunderstorms get in the area, which is going to allow them to start safety plans and making sure that all aircraft operations are occurring with good information about the weather that's coming," AccuWeather Implementation Manager Tom Bedard said prior to the start of the competition.
AccuWeather SkyGuard® is able to send immediate notifications for inclement weather via text message and email. During the airlift, AccuWeather was able to call individuals on-site at Orlando Executive Airport to inform them of potential lightning, wind or other dangerous conditions.
"[We had] direct contact between our meteorologist and those responsible for life safety in Orlando just to try to get them as much lead time and in a full understanding of the weather impacts through the entire day," said Bedard.
“AccuWeather has had a tradition of providing additional services and free services to groups that really worked towards a higher being for everybody,” said Guy Pearson, AccuWeather's director of weather warning services.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games began on June 5 and will continue through June 12 in Orlando. More than 4,000 athletes from the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean will compete at the games, which are held once every four years.
