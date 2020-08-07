Even though most evacuation orders have been lifted for one of the hardest hit areas of the LNU Lightning Complex, authorities estimate 30,000 people from the area are still displaced.

At least 3 dead as wildfires explode in size, displacing thousands of Californians

Bernie Rayno: 'Buckle up' as the Atlantic may soon spawn storm after storm

Meteorologists are watching the tropical Atlantic with extra close attention as the anticipated ramp-up of an already record-setting hurricane season begins.