Will rain, storms play a role in swing states on Election Day 2024?

There will be some trouble spots in the United States for Election Day 2024 where weather disruptions and dangers may arise, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Copied

A man holding an umbrella arrives at a voting station, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Pacoima, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

As recovery continues from the southern Appalachians to Florida in the wake of deadly and destructive Hurricanes Helene and Milton, weather conditions in these areas and over much of the United States will be benign for Election Day 2024. However, AccuWeather meteorologists are sounding the alert for adverse conditions that could deter some voters in the middle of the nation, including in some key swing states.

"The majority of voters are very dedicated and will find a way to get to the polls unless there is extreme weather going on such as a major snowstorm, torrential rainfall or severe thunderstorms," Senior Vice President of AccuWeather and President of State College, Pennsylvania Borough Council Evan Myers said.

Sometimes, the weather can play a role in determining how many people turn out for important elections. Let’s find out how.

The area where drenching rain occurs, thunderstorms erupt and downpours trigger localized flash flooding on Election Day, will depend on the track, speed and intensity of a two-pronged storm and trailing cold front. This storm duo will traverse parts of the Rockies, Plains, Mississippi Valley and Upper Midwest.

While heavy snow will likely be winding down from Monday night to Tuesday morning over parts of the Rockies, locally heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley for the better part of next Tuesday.

That complex storm system differs from the weather affecting the nation's middle this week. Still, both are signs of a change from abnormally dry to drought conditions that have been building since the summer.

"One part of the storm duo with mostly rain will likely be departing the Upper Midwest during Tuesday morning," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, "The second and larger part of the storm duo will be swinging out from the central and southern Rockies to the Plains and Mississippi Valley as Tuesday progresses."

Pastelok explained that the speed and position of the disruptive weather from both storms are not set in stone yet and could depend on other weather scenarios, such as tropical activity in the Caribbean and the speed of an approaching storm in the Northwest.

For now, the zone from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi northward to Illinois and the presidential swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin are most likely to experience the greatest impacts from the storm.

Some precincts may be drenched by rain for multiple hours on Election Day. People who may have to wait in long lines outdoors will want to be prepared for the wet weather with waterproof shoes and umbrellas if not full rain gear.

Along with the intensity of the rain, which could trigger localized flash flooding and block some roads in part of the 1,500-mile-long zone, some of the thunderstorms from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the Gulf Coast could be robust, highly disruptive and potentially dangerous, Pastelok advised.

"Any thunderstorm will bring the potential of lightning strikes nearby that could trigger sporadic power outages and put people waiting outdoors at risk," Pastelok said, "As storms approach some of the polling locations, it could force people to step out of line, where they may have been waiting for hours, and seek shelter."

The timing of the thunderstorms from location to location will be key, and it will be important for people heading to the polls in the risk zone to monitor the weather situation closely. One part of the day may be drier than the other.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

There is also the potential for a secondary area of precipitation to develop on the storm's cold side from eastern Colorado to Minnesota. This could occur if the second storm is much stronger and moving swiftly along. If this zone develops, some precipitation may fall as snow rather than rain.

Where it hasn't rained in a while, even a small amount of moisture on the roads can create extra slick conditions for motorists due to the remaining oily residue.

(Photo credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

AccuWeather meteorologists are also tracking a storm from the Pacific that will come early next week. Its progress could determine whether rain arrives or departs western Washington and Oregon and spreads farther inland over the Northwest. That storm is likely to bring some high-elevation snow to the Cascades.

On a positive note, "voting in Washington is done by mail-in ballots and should not be affected by the weather," Myers said.

Depending on the forward speed and expansion of the storm system, some rain may enter parts of the interior Northeast, including Pennsylvania—another major swing state, and possible presidential decider this election.

There are also 34 of the 100 U.S. Senate seats up for decision in this election, and at least a dozen in the Central states could be affected by some rain or thunderstorms on Nov. 5.

No rain or snow is in the forecast in the swing states of North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

"In areas of western North Carolina where temporary or different polling locations exist because of the devastation, people should not have to combat adverse weather conditions on Election Day," Pastelok said.

"At least 75% of the lower 48 states will be dry for Election Day, including the heavy population zones along the Interstate 95 corridor of the East and the West, including California and Arizona," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming weather conditions in the nation's middle are adverse enough to deter some voters from heading to the polls and possibly affect the election.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.