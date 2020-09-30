Wet weather and chill to end September and usher in October in the East
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 30, 2020 7:18 AM
The rain will bring some needed drought relief to parts of the Northeast, including New England.
After some much-needed rain fell in a large portion of the East on Tuesday and Tuesday night, Wednesday is expected to feature drier conditions in most locations. However, that will not be the case everywhere.
The rain responsible for the thorough soaking in the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday was caused by a cold front combined with a flow of moisture moving northward. Since most of the rain fell behind the front, it was a cold rain. In some of the area, rain fell with temperatures only in the 50s F for much of the day.
This rain was slow to move eastward since the predominate motion was from south to north. Therefore, much of eastern New England stayed dry during the day on Tuesday. By Tuesday night, the rain began to make further progress eastward. Therefore, while much of the mid-Atlantic will dry out on Wednesday, the day will at least start wet in much of New England, and some of the rain in the morning could be heavy.
Although some brief flooding of low-lying and poor-drainage areas can occur where rain falls heavily, the rain will be beneficial given the drought.
Farther south, a mix of sun and clouds will be found through much of the day across Pennsylvania and West Virginia. By the afternoon, cities along the Interstate-95 corridor such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., will be experiencing a mostly sunny sky.
A second cold front will be approaching from the northwest late in the day and into the evening. Any showers should be spotty Wednesday evening and stay confined to areas west of the Appalachians.
Cold air in the upper atmosphere will still provide the opportunity for a few showers in interior locations on Thursday. Buffalo and Rochester, New York and Erie, Pennsylvania, are just a few places that could have a damp Thursday.
Any rain on both Wednesday and Thursday will pale in comparison to what occurred on Tuesday.
As a disturbance in the jet stream and the aforementioned second cold front begin to move eastward on Friday, there will be the potential for low pressure to develop. Any rain yet again on Friday will not be too heavy as the low is not expected to get very strong, although northern New England may have some heavier rain.
"A weak wave of low pressure is expected to form near the mid-Atlantic coast late on Thursday night and early Friday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski. "While this should bring some rain to the I-95 corridor between Washington, D.C. and Boston, it does not appear it'll be anything like the recent soaking this area has received."
Temperatures will be below normal this weekend with temperatures primarily in the 50s for inland locations and 60s along the coast, but it should be dry.
The next system could bring the opportunity for more rain Sunday night and Monday.
The next system could bring the opportunity for more rain Sunday night and Monday.
