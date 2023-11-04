Warmth continues in the East but when will it end?

Warm and largely dry conditions continue across the east but won't be long for some.

Temperatures are throttling up this weekend. Here’s the latest on what to expect, and how long warmer conditions will persist.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that the warm weather and largely dry conditions this weekend into early next week will eventually come to an end across the east.

A typical November pattern will set up across the northern half of the United States next week, ushering multiple storm systems into the Northeast. Meanwhile, high pressure in the Southeast will keep dry conditions around through midweek.

Wet start to next week for some but remaining warm

A fast-moving storm moving across Canada will spread wet weather across the Northeast Monday into Tuesday promoting rain showers and breezy conditions for most. Cold air will be lacking as this system moves by the region keeping any snow limited to far northern Maine and Canada.

Anyone planning on taking advantage of the milder temperatures for taking down or setting up any outdoor holiday decorations will need to keep an eye on the forecast as rain showers and breezy conditions can make conditions unpleasant for any outdoor work.

Meanwhile, individuals hoping to get some drought relief in Southeast will have to wait as dry conditions will continue through early week thanks to high pressure in the region. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor released on Nov. 2, much of western Virginia through northern Georgia are currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

High pressure in the Southeast will also aid in the continued warmth across much of the East early next week.

“Tuesday is looking to be the warmest day for many across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, with temperatures in Southern New England and into the mid-Atlantic reaching into the 60s, says AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde.

Cool and wet midweek across the Northeast

After a mild start to the week, temperatures will lower again across the Northeast on Wednesday.

"A dip in the jet stream momentarily centers itself over the region, allowing cooler air to funnel in," says AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde.

Daytime highs across the region are expected to be as much as 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit lower compared to earlier in the week. Metro areas like New York City and Philadelphia will experience daytime highs topping out in the middle 50s on Wednesday.

Looking ahead towards mid- to late week, forecasters say that another storm will move through the Northeast promoting wet weather and even the next chance of snow for some across the interior Northeast and New England.

"Temperatures will struggle to recover, which could lead to the second round of wintery precipitation this season for some in the region, especially in New England," adds Hyde.

Travel disruptions are expected across the region due to the wet weather across the region. Individuals should be prepared for any slowdowns on roadways and any flight delays or cancelations that can occur. Where wintry precipitation occurs, roads can become slippery at times as well.

Across the Southeast, wet and cooler weather will eventually make its way to region late next week. Forecasts say that a front is expected to sweep through bringing some much-needed rain to the area and temperatures near the historical average for November.

