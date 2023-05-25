Warming trend to last beyond Memorial Day weekend in Northeast, Midwest

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Persistent high pressure will dominate across the Northeast over the holiday weekend and into next week. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s and low 80s for many locations and rain chances will be low.

The unofficial start to summer is nearly here, and people in the Midwest and Northeast planning to attend Memorial Day parades and barbecues, kickoff long-awaited vacations or jumpstart home improvement projects are in for a special treat as an extended period of dry, warm weather is in store through the holiday weekend and beyond, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"For New England, the upper mid-Atlantic and much of the Midwest, this Memorial Day weekend looks like one of the nicest from start to finish in recent memory," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

High pressure will extend from west to east from the Great Lakes to New England and will act as a roadblock by preventing moisture from a storm in the southeastern United States to reach the region. That storm could briefly become a tropical system before moving inland over the Carolinas this weekend.

It appears the northern edge of the rain will reach into Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia and the southern parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio from late this weekend into early next week, forecasters say. People heading farther south for the holiday weekend should be prepared for wet weather and stormy conditions. Some areas in the Carolinas may be drenched by a general 2–4 inches of rain with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches along the Carolina coast.

On the northern edge of the storm's tropical moisture, clouds are likely in portions of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and Ohio Valley. Dry air in the lower part of the atmosphere will likely limit any rainfall to spotty showers during the latter half of the holiday weekend.

Across much of the Great Lakes and the interior Northeast, strong late-May sunshine will go to work on the cool Canadian air mass. For example, in much of the Chicago area, high temperatures will trend upward from the mid-70s on Saturday to the low 80s on Memorial Day. In Pittsburgh, high temperatures will trend upward through the 70s each day this weekend with 80 within reach on Monday.

"For the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, the weather will be dry with temperatures reaching the middle 70s," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "Humidity levels will be low so spectators will want to stay hydrated." Clouds may increase across central Indiana on Sunday.

Along the coast in the Northeast, and near the Great Lakes, temperature forecasts can become a little tricky due to the presence of lake and sea breezes.

"While water temperatures range from the 50s along the New England coast and mainly the 60s along the mid-Atlantic shoreline, the air temperatures will rise into levels that will be a bit of historical seasonal averages," DeVore said.

In Boston and New York City, where Fleet Week is underway, highs each day of the extended holiday weekend will be mainly in the 70s. However, when and where a sea breeze occurs in some neighborhoods, daytime temperatures may dip into the 60s and perhaps even the 50s for a time.

Those who can extend their time off even further into next week will be rewarded with even higher temperatures as the dry weather into the bulk of next week for much of the Midwest and the Northeast, DeVore explained.

Highs are projected to be in the 80s much of next week in Chicago and reach the 80s in New York City. When sunshine returns in Washington, D.C., later next week, temperatures will rebound well into the 80s and may approach 90.

Dry weather is good news for many but not for farmers

The absence of storms is great news for outdoor enthusiasts but not necessarily for those with agricultural interests. Following a chilly night with frost in the coldest spots of the interior Northeast Friday morning, the string of sunny days with low humidity and a warming trend will further dry out the soil.

The dry soil makes it easier to get plowing equipment into the fields, but seeds and young plants need ample moisture to sprout and grow. Some farmers could face hardship if the pattern lasts through much of June.

Rain soaked part of the Atlantic coast and areas a bit farther inland last weekend including in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Taylor Swift was performing. However, very little to no rain fell over the interior Northeast.

May rainfall in Washington, D.C., stands at around 10% of normal with less than 0.50 of an inch of rain so far compared to a historical average near 4 inches for the entire month. In some of the agricultural areas of southeastern Pennsylvania, such as the zone from Reading to Lancaster, May rainfall is well under 10% of the historical average.

Similar conditions have occurred in parts of the corn belt in the Midwest. Exceptional drought continues for much of the Plains, according to the latest United States Drought Monitor report released on Thursday.

AccuWeather's team of long-range meteorologists, led by Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, believes that some rainfall may return toward mid-June, but a much-needed soaking may not occur everywhere.

