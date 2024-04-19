Warmest weather since 2023 to build over Southwest into the new week

The first widespread surge of heat will cause temperatures to reach levels not seen in months, with a few spots coming within a few degrees of 100 F into the new week.

After waves of cool weather by way of Pacific storms held temperatures back in March to early April, the first widespread and long-lasting surge of heat will be felt over the interior southwestern United States into the new week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The region, as long-term natives are aware, is known for its searing heat and relentless sunshine most days from the late spring to midautumn. However, visitors in the region may be a little surprised at how hot it can get this early in the season, and the stretch through the middle of the week will be just that.

The average date for the first 90-degree Fahrenheit high temperatures in Las Vegas is April 18, and temperatures are forecast to hit that mark from this weekend to the early part of the new week -- just a few days off the historical average.

Interestingly, Las Vegas did not hit 80 degrees until April 10, which was about a month later than the average, on March 14. Records for Las Vegas are maintained at Harry Reid International Airport, Nevada.

About 250 miles to the southeast, Phoenix tends to hit the 80-degree mark year-round, with the average first 90-degree day on March 30. It took almost another two weeks before the temperature reached 90 at Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, with a high of 94 on Apr. 11.

Highs will be well into the 90s each day through the middle of the week in Phoenix, with a chance of temperatures coming within a few degrees of 100 this weekend. The average date for the first triple-digit reading at Sky Harbor Airport is May 2.

Tourists take in the view at the Mather Point overlook in Grand Canyon National Park, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Clouds and spotty showers may hold temperatures back a bit in parts of New Mexico this weekend. The state will likely remain to the east of the core of the heat until early next week.

Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, even for the arid regions in Arizona and New Mexico, may allow temperatures to climb higher than they would if drought conditions were not present.

Palm Springs, California, is one spot that has a very good chance of touching 100 degrees for the first time this year during the stretch of hot weather into next week.

The desert city over interior Southern California usually hits 100 degrees or higher on 100 days or more every year. The year 2020 holds the record for 100-degree highs with a whopping 151 days.

Best spots for natural cooling

Those seeking relief from the heat and are close enough to the Pacific Ocean for a day trip will find significantly lower temperatures at the California beaches. High temperatures this weekend will generally be in the 60s, such as at Malibu Beach, California, where low morning clouds will yield afternoon sunshine.

Some may find relief by heading to the mountains, where the air will be cooler. The pattern will offer almost zero risk of thunderstorms over much of the region, which can spoil hiking adventures in the summertime.

California poppies bloom on a hillside on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Golden Valley, Ariz. Super blooms typically sprout across the state after a wet winter.(AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

There is a risk of cold-water shock, whether heading to the beaches or mountain streams and lakes for relief. The warmth will initiate or accelerate the spring thaw over the snowy high country. Streams flowing from the mountains will be running high and ice cold, so caution is advised.

Native or not, take the hot weather seriously

Whether a resident or visitor to the area, this is a reminder to limit exposure to the sun during the midday and afternoon hours when the rays are the most intense. Experts recommend that people who plan on spending time outdoors wear sunscreen.

The interior of vehicles and pavement can become dozens of degrees hotter than the air temperature. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, and avoid walking pets on paved surfaces during the daytime. Temperatures inside a vehicle can reach life-threatening levels in minutes, and the hot pavement can instantly burn paws.

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno spoke with the American Red Cross about heat dangers to look out for.

Dehydration can occur even when certain individuals are perspiring very little. To reduce the risk of heat exhaustion or more serious heat stroke, experts urge regular intake of non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated fluids during hot weather, seeking shade when possible and avoiding strenuous activity during the heat of the day.

