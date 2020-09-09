Weather News
2 additional systems could burst onto the scene in Atlantic
The Atlantic is already brimming with activity as Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene churn over the open waters -- and forecasters warn that one of the newcomers this week could threaten the East Coast.
Denver area frostbitten as winter seemingly overtakes summer in a day
"It's actually peak hurricane season and we're out here chasing a snowstorm with real winter weather impacts," extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer, who was covering the storm for AccuWeather, marveled.
Californians brace for escalated wildfire danger despite cooler weather
The state has seen more burnt acreage this year than any other on record, and that total may rise even higher with the arrival of heavy winds that will likely outweigh any cooling benefits.
Online Cooking Lessons You Can Do From Your Kitchen
Spending a lot more time at home and not able to eat out as much? Use that time wisely and up your game in the kitchen. Here's how.
How to prepare for an evacuation amid COVID-19
Organizations such as the Red Cross are uniquely preparing to keep people safe in evacuation shelters from both the wildfires and the pandemic in 2020.
AccuWeather School: Tsunamis caused by the weather?
Most tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, but some are actually caused by the weather, and these dangerous waves have a slightly different name. Let’s learn more at AccuWeather School.
News / Weather Forecasts
Typhoon-battered South Korea, Japan face additional rounds of rainfall
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Sep. 9, 2020 9:45 AM
Typhoon Haishen's powerful winds and heavy rain blasted the Japanese island of Amami Oshima Island on Sept. 6, as the storm swept through the region.
In the wake of damaging impacts from a one-two punch produced by typhoons Haishen and Maysak across the Korean Peninsula and Japan, residents will have to deal with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend while recovery efforts take place.
“An unsettled weather pattern will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to Japan and the Korean Peninsula over the next couple of days,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman said.
Some of these storms may threaten to cause flash flooding across areas recently affected by Haishen and Maysak, Zartman added.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the greatest threat to occur from Friday to Sunday across central and southern Japan as a surge of moisture sparks locally drenching showers and thunderstorms.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there remained about 110 homes in Nagasaki and Kagoshima prefectures without power, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co. This is down from a peak of over 100,000 in the wake of Haishen.
With recovery efforts still underway, these thunderstorms could slow cleanup projects and delay power restoration in some areas.
A landslide site caused by Typhoon Haishen where local media say four people are missing is seen in Shiiba Town, Miyazaki prefecture, southwestern Japan September 7, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS
“Thunderstorms that develop from late this week into the weekend will be capable of producing 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain within a short period of time,” Zartman said.
He warned that while these are not expected to produce widespread flooding, additional rainfall in areas that recently received heavy rain from Haishen or Maysak could quickly force small streams to rise and cause flooding in low-lying areas.
With soil already saturated in many areas, landslides may also threaten where the heaviest rain falls.
Related:
Even in areas that do not get the heaviest rainfall, travel can also be impacted with reduced visibility and thunderstorms causing delays at airports.
As this area of low pressure slowly weakens early next week, the threat of heavy thunderstorms is expected to wane; however, the region may continue to get isolated thunderstorms.
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring another round of heavy rain that may arrive around the middle of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo