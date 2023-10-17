Triple-digit heat to put October record in jeopardy in Phoenix

Searing heat is building across the southwestern U.S., and as the mercury climbs, the Valley of the Sun will continue to challenge records along with several other locations.

A dry pattern has taken hold over the Southwest and will be accompanied by temperatures as much as 15 degrees above historical averages.

September-like heat is underway across the Southwest, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The unseasonable heat will challenge daily record highs in several locations.

"Strong high pressure will build into the West for the middle of this week, leading to significant warming over much of the West," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said. "The peak of the heat for much of California will be Thursday, but over the interior West, Thursday and Friday will be similarly hot," added Zehr.

Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco are forecast to reach 90 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit respectively on Thursday, roughly 15 degrees above historical averages.

Forecasters urge residents wanting to spend time outdoors throughout the week to stay hydrated and take measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Record-breaking heat in Phoenix

While Phoenix is no stranger to the heat, this stretch of heat will be noteworthy for this time of year. On Monday, Phoenix recorded a high of 105 F, which not only broke the daily record but is also the latest occurrence of 104 F or higher on record. The previous record for the latest 104-plus reading was back on Oct. 10, 1991, when 105 F was recorded. AccuWeather meteorologists say there is another shot to break the latest occurrence of 104-plus heat in Phoenix, as that temperature threshold is expected on Friday.

Phoenix will have another chance to break a daily record on Tuesday with a predicted high of 103, which would surpass the current record of 102 set in 2009.

With daytime highs forecast to hit 100 each day through Saturday, this will likely bring the total number of days with temperatures over 100 degrees this year for Phoenix to 134, which would be just 12 days short of the record of 145 days set in 2020.

Phoenix could also come close to the October record for the most days of 100 degrees or higher. The current record is 15 days, which was set in 1991. As of Monday, Phoenix has recorded seven days of temperatures over 100 degrees during October.

When will the heat end?

Forecasters say a pattern change is coming next week that will end the stretch of unseasonable heat. A dip in the jet stream is expected across the western U.S., bringing temperatures down as much as 25 degrees compared to highs this week, ushering more fall-like weather to the region. There are even some early indications that the first significant snow may occur next week across mountainous areas in the region, including the Sierra Nevada.

