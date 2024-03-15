Topsy-turvy weather pattern to bring warmth to Northwest, chilly showers to Southwest

As sunshine warms the Northwest to May-like levels, a lingering storm will cool and shower the Southwest into early next week.

This man living in Los Angeles, California, was surprised to see a large pile of hail during stormy weather on March 7. He said he hadn’t seen a pile this large in 23 years.

Spring conditions have arrived early this year in the Northwest while weather typical of March with clouds and showers will dot the Southwest into early next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A convoluted jet stream with a big bulge over the Northwest and a big dip in the Southwest will drive the weather over the West Coast states into early next week.

Northwest to feel like May into Monday

Daytime temperatures will continue to soar this weekend and early next week to levels more typical of late May and early June over much of the northwestern United States and in British Columbia, Canada.

In Washington and Oregon coastal areas, afternoon temperatures will be well into the 60s to the lower 70s, challenging daytime record highs. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, daily record highs of 71 and 71 degrees, set in 1947, could be rivaled for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Even at pass level in the Cascades, a major thaw will cause streams to run high. At an elevation of 3,000 to 5,000 feet, daytime temperatures will surge into the 50s.

Across the interior Northwest, it will feel and look just like springtime as well with high temperatures into early next week generally in the 60s at the lower elevations in cities such as Spokane, Washington, and Boise, Idaho. Temperatures will likely reach the low 70s at Pendleton, Oregon, by Monday afternoon.

Springlike showers, cool air to rule the Southwest

Farther south, the part of the storm that brought several feet of snow to Colorado will continue to impact the Southwest states into early next week. The portion of the storm at the level of the atmosphere where jets fly at will settle in.

This setup will generate extensive clouds, especially during the midday, afternoon and evening hours. It will also produce a mosaic of low-elevation showers and mountain snow showers and will be the weather regime from Southern California to Arizona and New Mexico, as well as the southern parts of Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

The cloud cover and shower activity can extend to the Southern California coast and will suppress temperatures. Temperatures are likely to hover within a few degrees of the historical average through this weekend. As the storm begins to weaken and shrink in size, temperatures will trend upward just a bit early next week.

For example, in downtown Los Angeles, highs will be within a few degrees of 70 this weekend, but during next week as clouds dissipate, high temperatures are forecast to trend well into the 70s.

The storm will continue to produce locally heavy snow into Saturday over the Arizona and New Mexico mountains. However, even during the weekend, rain and snow showers will occur in locations such as Flagstaff, Arizona, with highs in the mid-30s to near 40. Temperatures at Flagstaff will trend upward early next week, but there will still be the chance of spotty shower activity, especially during the midday and afternoon hours.

Those heading to Las Vegas this weekend may need to dodge some raindrops with most of the clouds and shower activity occurring during the midday and afternoon hours.

West faces another pattern shift next week

As next week progresses, the jet stream will take on a more typical west-to-east configuration that will allow storms to roll in from the Pacific across the Northwest and clouds to evaporate in the Southwest with building warmth in the deserts.

Highs in Seattle will be mainly in the low to mid-50s, around the historical average, for the second half of March. Meanwhile, highs will trend upward into the 70s in Las Vegas and 80s in Phoenix. Temperatures cold surpass the season-high mark of 84 in Phoenix, reached on Feb. 25.

The buildup of warmth over the Southwest next week could trigger marine layer conditions along the California coast with areas of low clouds and fog in the mornings.

