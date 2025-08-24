Taste of fall to visit Great Lakes, Northeast this week

Copied

Cooler, wetter conditions are moving in to Colorado and surrounding areas, as AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports.

Mother Nature will be skipping ahead several weeks on the calendar this week in the Great Lakes and Northeast. Before that happens though, some areas will need to contend with summertime thunderstorms. After any storms from Sunday, a refreshing air mass is expected to stick around for several days.

Severe weather potential before the cooldown

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. While there is only some risk, the strongest storms can contain hail, downpours and localized damaging wind gusts.

Those storms will largely fall apart before reaching that heavily-populated I-95 corridor. That said, a spotty thundershower could move through locations such as New York City and Philadelphia late Sunday night or Monday morning.

Cool air, but not necessarily dry

Thunderstorms ahead of the arrival of cooler air will move into New England on Monday. However, those are not expected to be severe.

In fact, any rain that falls would be beneficial due to the burgeoning drought in the region.

Although everyone in the Great Lakes and Northeast will have cooler air, there will another fall-like aspect of the upcoming air mass change. That will come in the form of lake-effect precipitation. It will be way too warm for lake-effect snow since it is August, but the same process that occurs in the late fall and winter will produce lake-effect rain this time around.

"The cooler air mass will bring with it some lake-effect rain showers, as well as the threat of waterspouts around the Great Lakes Monday into Tuesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Waterspouts are a somewhat common occurrence during the late summer and early fall when cool air moves over the warm lakes. They are typically not as strong as tornadoes over land, but anyone with boating or swimming plans over the lakes should still avoid any waterspouts that do develop.

High temperatures will be below the historical average throughout the region, even in locations where the sun is shining and there are no showers. Meanwhile, in areas where the sky is clear and the wind is light, record lows will be possible.

"Away from the lakes, the air mass will be cool enough to cause temperatures to challenge record lows. For example, St. Louis could challenge a record low Monday night; Charlottesville, Virginia, could challenge a record low Tuesday night," noted Pydynowski.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Some areas could again be in record territory Wednesday night.

The cool nights will allow air conditioners to rest and give residents and visitors to the region a chance to open windows. In some places, it may actually get chilly enough at night to even want to close the windows and for furnaces to turn on for the first time in months.

While chillier air is not all that unusual in late August, its southward extent is a bit unexpected this time of year.

"In addition to the cooldown in the Great Lakes and Northeast, the powerful cold front will scour out moisture and significantly drop humidity levels all the way to the Gulf Coast and parts of the Southeast. This is a welcome treat in late August for a part of the country that rarely experiences a break in the high humidity at this point of the year," said Pydynowski.

For anyone not ready to say goodbye to summer, temperatures may get back closer to historical averages by the Labor Day weekend. That said, extreme heat does not appear to be in the forecast.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.