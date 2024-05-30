Sunny days ahead for Northeast, but not for long

Take advantage of the dry weather and warming trend coming up through Saturday as the risk of showers will increase in parts of the East on Sunday.

Copied

If you’ll be hitting the road on May 30, AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish has just the forecast for you.

Following a wet and stormy stretch of weather this week across the Northeast, Mother Nature will bring about a stretch of dry weather that will last into at least part of the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists are happy to announce.

"An expansive area of high pressure setting up across the Appalachians and much of the Eastern Seaboard will bring a good deal of sunshine both Friday and Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The air settling in will bring good drying conditions for working the soil, painting and other outdoor projects that may have been put on hold due to the pesky showers and thunderstorms of late. The weather will be ideal for ballgames, sports practice, hiking, jogging and biking.

Daytime temperatures at midweek were 10-15 degrees below the historical average, but the sunny days ahead will allow temperatures to climb 5-10 degrees above the norm by the weekend. So even beach and pool enthusiasts can get some time in.

Typical highs in late May and early June range from the upper 60s over the northern tier to the low 80s along the southern Appalachians and around the large bays and sounds from Virginia to North Carolina.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

For example, in New York City, temperatures will rebound to the mid-70s on Friday then peak near 80 on Saturday. Sunday's high temperature will depend on the strength of a breeze from the Atlantic and the return of clouds.

Long sleeves and a jacket may be needed at night, with lows mainly in the 40s and 50s. However, some rural areas will dip a bit lower.

"Temperatures will plummet in areas that experience clear skies at night into Saturday," Buckingham explained. "Some of the coldest locations of northern Pennsylvania, western, northern and central New York and interior New England can even have a touch of frost. This doesn’t look like a widespread frost or freeze, but residents in these areas may want to consider bringing sensitive plants inside just to be sure. Once the sun rises in these locations, temperatures will quickly rebound and become comfortably mild by the afternoon."

Some of the most urban areas of the large cities may drop into only the low 60s at night into the weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists are already tracking the next rainmaker that will have people in the Northeast reaching for coats and umbrellas.

A system bringing rounds of downpours and severe thunderstorms to part of the South Central states into the end of the week will pivot northeastward into the Midwest on Saturday then turn eastward across the Appalachians and Northeast on Sunday. Even though this system is forecast to weaken, it will still hold together enough to bring pockets of steady rain and spotty showers.

Showers can occur over the central and southern Appalachians at any time on Sunday, but rain may hold off along much of the Atlantic coast until later in the day or at night, Buckingham said. The rain may slide south of northern New York and central and northern New England.

However, even where rain holds off on Sunday along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts, a return of moisture from the Atlantic may trigger an atmospheric response in the form of patchy low clouds and perhaps spotty drizzle. A chilly breeze will develop along the beaches.

The moisture, with its clouds and rain, is likely to decrease over much of the Northeast from Monday to Tuesday, but the pattern may remain busy with clouds, spotty showers and thunderstorms farther to the south and west in the nearby Ohio Valley and Southeast states.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.