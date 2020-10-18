Summerlike heat to gradually release its grip on southwestern US into late October
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 18, 2020 10:30 AM
Smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire blocked out sunlight over Fort Collins, Colorado, on Oct. 14, as the fire raged on. It’s the largest blaze in the state’s history at more than 167,000 acres.
The prolonged summerlike conditions across the Southwest are easing in some areas, but will be stubborn in relinquishing their hold on others this week. Despite temperatures gradually falling from their record-setting levels, forecasters say continued dry weather and an increase in winds will bring dangerous fire conditions to some locations.
As the northern tier of the country continues to get early visits from Old Man Winter, the first half of fall has been like an extension of summer for the Southwestern states.
Last week, Phoenix recored its 145th day of triple-digit heat, breaking the record of 143 days of 100-degree-Fahrenheit temperatures from 1989. Las Vegas has only had one day in the 80s so far this month, with the majority of highs being in the 90s. This, despite normal high temperatures falling into the 70s for the rest of the month.
And it's not just desert locations that have been feeling the heat. From Oct. 1-17, San Francisco, Fresno and downtown Los Angeles, California, experienced temperatures 6-7 degrees above normal.
"Since no rain has fallen, all of the sun's energy goes into heating the ground. When the ground is moist, the sun must first work to evaporate the moisture. Therefore, the tinder dry conditions have further added to the unusually high temperatures and continued to keep the fire danger very high," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.
Coastal communities in California are finally catching a break from the heat as winds blowing in from the cool Pacific Ocean will largely keep temperatures in check this week. As opposed to the 90s, highs will be back in the 70s for San Francisco and lower 80s in downtown L.A. through midweek.
Farther inland, away from the modifying effect of the wind off the ocean, the cooling will be delayed and muted.
Palm Springs, California, is likely to remain in the lower 100s for highs through midweek, about 15 degrees above normal, while Las Vegas and Phoenix stay around 8-12 degrees above average, in the 90s.
Although records are unlikely to be broken going forward, the heat will continue to necessitate residents and visitors taking extra precautions while outside during the hottest time of the day. In addition, property owners are likely to get little relief in the way of cooling bills.
Forecasters say it will likely take until late this week and into the last week of October for a significant cooldown to arrive in the Desert Southwest and drop temperatures closer to average and perhaps a bit below normal.
Even with temperatures trending downward as a whole across the region, the risk of wildfires will remain high given the parched ground and lack of rainfall. This risk will be compounded by any high wind events, and one such wind event is in the offing later this week.
"The threat for strong winds and a high fire danger will return to Northern California later this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said.
Strong winds will be funneled into the region as a storm system dives across the northern Rockies. Winds are also likely to kick up in the Four Corners states, including Colorado, where crews are battling the large Cameron Peak Fire.
"With fires ongoing across the area now, if these are not contained by Wednesday or Thursday, they can quickly grow again and get out of control," Hoegg said.
In addition, any new fires that may spark during this time frame can quickly grow in size, threatening nearby communities with little notice.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.