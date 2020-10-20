Magnitude 7.5 earthquake near Alaska creates tsunami

An extremely powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake caused a tsunami with a height of 2.3 feet to hit part of the coast of Alaska on Monday and was followed up by several strong aftershocks.

Tropical Storm Epsilon likely to strengthen further before eyeing Bermuda

For only the second time in recorded history, the Atlantic Ocean has spawned a tropical storm named Epsilon, and it could make a run at Bermuda as a hurricane.

Wintry scene overtakes Iowa as first significant snow comes early

Sudden snow squalls caused accidents in and around Des Moines, which typically doesn't see an inch of snow from a single storm until Dec. 1. Some nearby places picked up as much as 9 inches on Monday.