Summer preview to set more records in California
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Apr. 7, 2022 8:36 AM EDT
The hottest air since 2021 will build over part of the southwestern U.S. through the end of the week with temperatures challenging daily records.
Temperatures have been soaring in the West this week, particularly in portions of California. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that residents should not expect the summer preview to last long.
The week began with temperatures not far from normal in the Golden State, but things began to change on Wednesday. Downtown Los Angeles soared to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. For perspective, the normal high in the City of Angels is 85 F during August. While Wednesday's temperature was far short of the daily record of 106 F set in 1989, the record books may be rewritten on Friday when the temperature is projected to soar past the daily record of 92 F.
Despite falling short of a record on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a record high temperature was set in nearby Anaheim. The mercury reached 96 degrees, easily beating the record of 91 degrees from 2005.
The record-challenging heat will not be limited to Southern California as cities all across the region experience a summer preview through the end of the week.
"A northward bulge in the jet stream over the West is helping to usher warm air into the Southwestern states," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.
The forecast high of 95 degrees in Fresno on Friday would tie the daily record set in 1989. Even as far north as the capital city of Sacramento, the high of 88 degrees will come close to the record of 91 degrees from 1989.
Temperatures are forecast to come within a few degrees of daily records elsewhere across the region, including Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, but will likely fall short.
A big change in the pattern is forthcoming starting this weekend, however. Record-challenging heat is not expected to continue into the weekend with temperatures retreating to near-normal levels by Sunday.
"Through the weekend, the position of the jet stream will shift, and cooler conditions will spread over the region," said Smithmyer.
The drop in temperatures is not expected to stop there.
"Most areas will transition from challenging record highs to observing daytime temperatures below normal," stated Smithmyer.
Despite being at the end of the typical wet season, the dip in the jet stream may also afford the chance of much-needed precipitation as far south as Central and Southern California.
"Residents may even get a brief reprieve from the dry conditions with a period of wet weather early next week," said Smithmyer.
The best chance for precipitation appears to be Monday to Monday night, but the rain will be far from enough to put a noticeable dent in the drought across the Southwest.
After spreading rain and mountain snow across California, the system is expected to move eastward and northeastward. This could lead to a blizzard in the northern Rockies and northern Plains and yet another round of severe weather in the South.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.