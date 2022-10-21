Substantial warmup to unfold across central, eastern US

AccuWeather meteorologists say warmer air will spread across much of the central and eastern United States into this weekend and make the winterlike chill that unfolded earlier this week feel like a distant memory.

A southward dip in the jet stream caused temperatures to plunge through a large portion of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday. This led to a daily record low temperature of 16 degrees being recorded in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tuesday morning, breaking a record set back in 1972.

And Cedar Rapids wasn't alone. Springfield, Missouri, along with many other cities, also broke records, with Springfield specifically dropping to 21, smashing its previous daily record low of 26 that was set on Oct. 19, 1917.

The jet stream is expected to bulge northward on Friday, paving the way for warmer air from the south to expand across the country, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The significant warmup will lead to temperatures that may even feel summerlike to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther east from Friday through Sunday.

The swing in temperature is expected to bring drastic differences from earlier in the week. A temperature rebound of 50-75 degrees will take place over the Central states when compared to the lows recorded on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"A temperature change of nearly 50 degrees is expected in Chicago," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. After recording low temperatures near freezing on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings, high temperatures there this weekend are forecast to approach 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting an even larger turnaround in temperatures in Omaha, Nebraska. The city observed a daily record low of 16 degrees on Tuesday morning but is forecast to reach a daily record high of 88 degrees Sunday afternoon, a 72-degree difference.

"It will be quite a turnaround in parts of the Northeast as well considering that some locations received their first accumulating snow of the season earlier this week," Adamson continued. While snow didn't accumulate in larger cities like Detroit and Pittsburgh, the first flurries of the year were observed there this week.

Even though Detroit and Pittsburgh got an early taste of winter to start the week, temperatures in both cities will climb into the lower 70s this weekend, similar to high temperatures that are often recorded in late September.

Even though warmer air is on the way for much of the East, a coastal storm brewing over the Atlantic will play a factor in just how warm it becomes.

Midweek highs in the 50s in Washington, D.C., will be replaced by highs in the 70s this weekend. In New York City, however, the coastal storm could delay the incoming warmth as clouds, rain and wind on Sunday and Monday will keep temperatures from reaching their full potential.

The track, intensity and scope of the Atlantic storm will all play a role in how warm it can actually get in places along the Northeast coast. If the storm remains relatively weak or mostly out to sea, the warming trend may continue after the storm departs. That can be seen in the forecast for New York City, where temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s this weekend before ramping up on Tuesday.

"Although normal temperatures are on a rapid downward trend this time of year, the September-like warmth will last into at least the middle of next week in the Northeast," Adamson explained. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting temperatures north of 70 degrees in both New York City and Boston on Wednesday, while seasonal averages for late October are near 60.

