Stormy week ahead for cooled down Northeast
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 16, 2021 9:31 AM EDT
Thunderstorms popped up across the Northeast Friday afternoon and evening, bringing the threat of flooding downpours to some areas.
Fall weather fans of the Northeast can rejoice this week as Mother Nature is hitting pause on summer conditions for the coming days.
Last week, those who love the hot and humid summer weather were likely pleased as temperatures for parts of the Northeast broke the 90-degree-Fahrenheit mark several times. Unfortunately for them, AccuWeather forecasters say the trend to cooler conditions that began over the weekend is not likely to leave any time soon.
Places such as New York City and Philadelphia soared into the mid-90s on Friday but only topped out in the low and middle 80s, respectively, on Sunday. AccuWeather forecasters say an upcoming stormy and dreary pattern will keep temperatures at bay for much of the Northeast.
A deep flow of moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will begin to push farther north along the eastern half of the United States early this week. With this new, abundant flow of moisture, rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of the Northeast every day through at least the end of the week.
On Monday, a storm and its associated warm front will push through the mid-Atlantic region and nudge into parts of the Northeast.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to make it as far north as Pennsylvania and southwestern New York by the end of the daylight hours on Monday. Storms will continue to reach farther north Monday night into Tuesday and eventually spread over almost every part of the Northeast.
Stormy weather will continue on Tuesday as moisture associated with Fred also lifts farther north. While the bulk of the heaviest rainfall on Tuesday will likely be largely relegated to the southern Appalachians, it's not out of the question that some more robust downpours make it as far north as the Northeast.
Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the soggiest days of the week as the moisture from what remains of Fred moves slowly but directly over the Northeast.
While widespread, flooding rainfall is not forecast to be a consequence of any single day of showers and thunderstorms, if repeated rounds of heavier storms center over the same area, it may heighten flooding concerns.
In addition to increased precipitation across much of the region this week, temperatures will also be much different than what occurred last week for many. AccuWeather forecasters say cloud cover and precipitation will be significant factors when it comes to just how high thermometers can reach throughout the week.
"Daytime highs will be mostly in the low or mid-80s for much of the upcoming week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski said.
Normal temperatures for the middle of August typically range from the lower to middle 80s, so it will feel much more seasonable than the sweltering upper 80s to 90s of last week.
Where some of the dreariest conditions persist, it is not out of the question that temperatures fail to push out of the 70s for a day or two this week according to Babinski.
While some locations may end up cooler than normal for a few days this week, humidity levels will remind residents that summer is not over yet.
"Most folks will notice a change in the humidity over the next few days as it will become moderately high," Babinski explained.
Humid, sticky air will likely bump AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures up a handful of degrees higher than the actual mercury beginning at midweek.
AccuWeather forecasters say a clear end to this dreary pattern has not quite come into focus yet. Rounds of disturbances moving through the atmosphere will likely keep stormy weather in the forecast through the week and even perhaps into the weekend.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.