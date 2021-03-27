Southwestern US experiencing warmest weather in months
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Mar. 28, 2021 11:53 PM EDT
The warm air that moved into the Southwestern states over the weekend will stick around on Monday, with temperatures soaring to their highest levels since 2020.
Some cities are forecast to come as close as 5 degrees Fahrenheit from record high temperatures.
“High pressure has strengthened over the Southwest, which has forced the jet stream much farther north.” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Strengthening sunshine, high pressure and a clear sky this time of year can be enough to cause a warmup, as long as Arctic air is absent. When the jet stream moves north of an area, this typically indicates comparable warmth in that region.
“Sunshine and light winds will likely send temperatures to their highest levels so far this year in cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas,” Anderson said.
Las Vegas is expected to reach 83 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time this year on Monday, March 29, which is nine degrees above the average high of 74. The city fell just one degree shy of 80 at the end of the weekend. Phoenix is expected to hit 89, also for the first time this year, which is nine degrees above the normal high of 80. One of the warmest cities, Palm Springs, California, is anticipated to reach 93 for the first time in 2021, which is 12 degrees above the average 81.
While coastal California is expected to remain cooler than the interior Southwest thanks to a sea breeze, highs were still much above normal on Sunday. For example, downtown Los Angeles had a high temperature of 86, which approached the 1879 record high of 90.
However, these weren't the highest temperatures Southern California has experienced so far this year. The region had a Santa Ana event this past January, which brought intense warm winds.
Santa Ana winds are strong, warm winds that occur in Southern California, often blowing from the northeast. These winds can be the cause of warmer periods, though they also have the potential for starting or spreading wildfires. Through Monday, however, the increase in warmth won't be attributed to these winds, as conditions will remain only mildly breezy.
During the mid-January Santa Ana event, downtown Los Angeles recorded high temperatures in the 80s across four days, about 17 degrees higher than the average temperature, which are in the 60s for mid-January. Los Angeles also set two record highs at 88. Reaching 91 on Jan. 15, 2021, Anaheim, California, was 20 degrees above the normal high of 71. San Diego, California, also set a new record high of 88 on Jan. 15, which is 23 degrees above their average high of 65. The strong winds, low relative humidity and lack of significant precipitation across California allowed for several impactful and dangerous wildfires to form just days after the record warmth.
Looking ahead, relief is not in sight for the Southwest this spring in terms of the ongoing drought. During the month of April, Los Angeles usually receives only 0.91 of an inch of rain, which decreases to 0.26 of an inch in May. Las Vegas' monthly normal rainfall amounts are even lower at 0.15 of an inch and 0.12 of an inch in April and May respectively. With no signs of big storms in the near future, the dry trend is set to continue.
A brief cooldown around Tuesday across the region is expected as the jet stream dips southward, but temperatures are expected to rebound again quickly during the middle to latter part of the week. In fact, temperatures could near record levels across a broader swath of the West during the second half of the week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
