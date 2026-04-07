Southeast warmth to build as Northeast has more temperature turmoil into mid-April

Warmth will build across the Southeast into mid-April, while the Northeast faces multiple temperature swings with brief cooldowns and warmups. Dry conditions may also increase wildfire risk across the Southeast.

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Temperatures are poised to climb markedly in the southeastern United States after midweek, while chilly and warm air will trade places several times in the Northeast through mid-April.

Chill to last through midweek in Northeast

High pressure originating in central Canada will slowly move southward across the eastern U.S. over the next week. For many areas in the Northeast, the chilliest night will be Tuesday night, while in the Southeast, it will likely occur Wednesday or Thursday night.

Strong April sunshine will gradually cause temperatures to rise as the high pressure remains parked for a week or more over the Southeast.

Temperatures will start near or below freezing across much of the Northeast on Wednesday morning and remain below seasonal levels through Thursday. Highs in New York City will be within a couple of degrees of 50, compared to a historical average just under 60.

Farther south, the impacts of the chilly Canadian air will be less dramatic. Temperatures in Charlotte will be just below the historical average into Thursday, while Atlanta will be near average.

1st warm surge later this week

The warmth will build substantially from Thursday to Friday across much of the East. On average, temperatures are forecast to rise by 10 to 20 degrees from one day to the next. Boston and New York City will experience highs in the mid-60s.

Next cool push for Northeast this weekend

This weekend, much of the Northeast will experience a setback. Temperatures are forecast to trend downward by 5 to 15 degrees as a fresh area of high pressure from Canada slides in. By Sunday, highs in Boston and New York will only be in the 50s.

Farther south, the influence of this second area of high pressure will diminish.

Warmth to hold, build in southern U.S.

From much of the Ohio Valley, southern Appalachians and the Carolinas southward, any temperature change will be slight. Highs will be mainly in the 80s from Interstate 40 southward from this weekend through at least the first half of next week.

The Northeast will experience another temperature surge from Sunday to Monday. Temperatures will rise by 15 to 25 degrees from one day to the next. Highs are forecast to reach the 70s to near 80 F in Philadelphia and New York City, the 70s in Boston, and well into the 80s in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Parents and caregivers are reminded that temperatures in vehicles can soar well above the outside temperature, even if the windows are cracked. Last week, a baby died in Florida after being left in a vehicle, the first hot car death of 2026. Never leave children in cars without constant adult supervision and to always check the back seat before leaving the vehicle.

Extended dry period for Southeast to increase drought, fire risk

Vast areas of the Southeast, away from the stalled rainstorm over the Florida Peninsula, may not receive any rainfall through April 15. While this may benefit construction, painting and fieldwork, it will raise the risk of wildfires.

The combination of dried leaves and brush from winter, along with sunshine, dry air, warmth and breezes, will create ideal conditions for rapid wildfire ignition and spread.

Outdoor activities should be conducted with caution, especially when using power equipment or open flames. Avoid parking vehicles on dry brush that could be ignited by hot exhaust systems.

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From March 20 to 30, there were 626 wildfires in North Carolina alone, according to the state Department of Agriculture. While most areas in North Carolina picked up a few tenths of an inch of rain in early April, the current dry stretch will quickly remove that moisture from the landscape.

From Alabama and Florida to Virginia, 97% of the region was experiencing abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions as of early April. Drought severity will increase across much of this region over the next seven to 10 days.

Any rain in the Southeast mainland is still a ways off

The next chance of rain for much of the Southeast will come when a series of storms, forecast to bring severe weather to the Plains and Midwest, finally pushes eastward—likely around the middle of the month.

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