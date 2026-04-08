2026 Masters at Augusta National forecast: Driest tournament in 15 years expected

The four-day Masters Tournament at Augusta National is expected to stay warm and rain-free, on track to become the first totally dry tournament at the club since 2011.

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While Florida deals with rain this week, beautiful conditions are in the forecast for the Masters Tournament.

One of the biggest golf tournaments of the year is about to unfold at Augusta National in Georgia, with weather conditions unseen since 2011.

The four-day Masters Tournament begins Thursday and runs through Sunday, and umbrellas and raincoats may be able to stay at home.

"The weather looks to be beautiful this year," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said. "High pressure locked in overhead will allow for plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures."

If no rain falls from Thursday through Sunday, it would be the first dry Masters Tournament since 2011, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Temperatures will climb by a few degrees each day, starting with highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday, then reaching the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the seventh hole during a practice round ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The warm weather will be paired with lower humidity, but strong sunshine could boost AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures by a few degrees.

"Patrons should consider sunscreen and sunglasses," DaSilva added.