Severe thunderstorms to threaten Midwest, East Coast

AccuWeather forecasters warn that an approaching storm system could spawn broad areas of rain and severe thunderstorms across areas from the north-central United States to the Atlantic coast this week.

Many parts of the U.S. have been in an up-and-down weather pattern of sorts, with warmth often being replaced by a winterlike chill and vice versa. Recent days have been no exception, with many people seeing their first frost or freeze of the season so far across much of the Midwest and Northeast. As temperatures increase during the next several days, this could lead to a combustible weather pattern.

Like with recent cold fronts that have traversed the United States, this one will originate well to the north in Canada. However, this system does have some notable differences as well.

"A sprawling area of high pressure is acting as a roadblock in the atmosphere, keeping the polar air in Canada at bay. But as the high pressure slides to the east, the cold front will be able to shift southeastward," AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger explained. "However, unlike some recent systems, more moisture will be present this time, allowing rain and thunderstorms to develop."

The severe weather threat is likely to begin on Tuesday across portions of the Midwest, with fast-moving thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Residents living in cities such as Omaha, Nebraska, and Minneapolis may need to dodge this unsettled weather during this time, which may also impact the afternoon and evening commutes in those cities.

With a potent jet stream helping to invigorate these storms, the threat of damaging winds may continue into the late-evening hours in portions of Wisconsin and eastern Iowa, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

The threat is likely to shift south and east on Wednesday, matching the speed of the cold front as it dives across the Midwest. Millions may be impacted in cities such as Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee; however, there are a number of ways that the weather may play out on Wednesday.

"If the surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is able to overlap the intense jet stream in the upper atmosphere, thunderstorms may become particularly intense and widespread," Geiger said.

"However, there may be a gap between these two atmospheric features. Should this be the case, severe storms would be more isolated," he added.

As the front accelerates eastward on Thursday, the severe weather threat may move to many of the densely populated urban corridors along the East Coast.

Cities such as Raleigh, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., have largely avoided severe thunderstorms in recent weeks, but that trend may come to a halt as the front sweeps through, bringing fast-moving storms along with it.

A northward push of moisture from the tropics will help fuel these storms. Some major metro areas, such as New York City, will likely be too far north to be at risk of a severe threat, but gusty showers and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out entirely there.

Throughout the week, thunderstorms are expected to move quickly. Although this will lessen the threat of flooding and allow the worst weather conditions to develop over a short amount of time, conditions can also change quite rapidly as storms approach.

Additionally, unlike in the spring and summer, some of these storms may not produce large amounts of thunder and lightning, which may allow them to catch some residents by surprise. Meteorologists say those in the threat areas will want a way to receive the latest weather alerts such as severe thunderstorm watches and warnings in the event that threatening weather approaches.

The rain will prove beneficial for some parts of the U.S. that have been unusually dry as of late. This is especially the case in New England, where many spots between New York and Boston remain in drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, over 39 percent of Massachusetts is experiencing severe drought.

As the cold front slides through the country, it will bring chilly air in behind it. This may even bring wintry conditions to parts of the north-central United States while it will continue the up-and-down weather pattern that is common in the fall in the Northeast.

A period of strong winds will accompany the arrival of the chilly air from portions of eastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming to the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa at midweek.

Gusts of 40-60 mph are likely with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph possible in the strongest winds. At this intensity, there is some risk for trucks to be blown over as well as sporadic power outages.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.