Rounds of rain and storms to raise flood threat in Middle East
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 24, 2020 10:41 AM
Tourists struggled to walk along the Great Wall of China on Nov. 21, after a winter storm coated the historic attraction in snow and ice.
A slow-moving storm system is expected to lead to rounds of rain and thunderstorms across the Middle East from late this week into the weekend which can increase the threat for flash flooding in some areas.
The storm will first bring showers and thunderstorms to areas from northern Egypt to Lebanon, Israel and western Syria around the middle of the week. The most recent storm to strike the region late last week led to flooding in Alexandria, Egypt.
While this storm may not bring similar impacts to the city, showers and thunderstorms can slow travel and lead to pounding on roadways on Wednesday and Thursday along the western Mediterranean coastline.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As this storm tracks to the east late in the week and into the weekend, it is expected to slow which can produce rounds of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms for several days across parts of Iraq, western Iran, northern Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. These areas have the best chance of seeing dangerous flash flooding through the weekend.
The greatest threat for flooding is expected to unfold across southeastern Iraq and the mountainous terrain of western Iran from Friday through Sunday. These areas can see widespread rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) in the mountains of western Iran.
Rainfall of this magnitude can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Some roads could be washed out and rural communities could be cut off.
Outside of this area with the heaviest rainfall, rounds of showers and thunderstorms can produce more isolated instances of heavy rainfall and flash flooding across central and southern Iraq, Kuwait and northern Saudi Arabia. Baghdad, Basrah and Kuwait City are all areas that may have to contend with heavy rainfall.
Travel delays are possible due to ponding on roadways and isolated flash flooding in low-lying areas.
In advance of any rainfall, a gusty wind on Wednesday and Thursday can lead to areas of blowing dust and sand across Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia which can reduce visibility and lead to dangerous travel conditions.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Rounds of rain and storms to raise flood threat in Middle East
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 24, 2020 10:41 AM
Tourists struggled to walk along the Great Wall of China on Nov. 21, after a winter storm coated the historic attraction in snow and ice.
A slow-moving storm system is expected to lead to rounds of rain and thunderstorms across the Middle East from late this week into the weekend which can increase the threat for flash flooding in some areas.
The storm will first bring showers and thunderstorms to areas from northern Egypt to Lebanon, Israel and western Syria around the middle of the week. The most recent storm to strike the region late last week led to flooding in Alexandria, Egypt.
While this storm may not bring similar impacts to the city, showers and thunderstorms can slow travel and lead to pounding on roadways on Wednesday and Thursday along the western Mediterranean coastline.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As this storm tracks to the east late in the week and into the weekend, it is expected to slow which can produce rounds of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms for several days across parts of Iraq, western Iran, northern Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. These areas have the best chance of seeing dangerous flash flooding through the weekend.
The greatest threat for flooding is expected to unfold across southeastern Iraq and the mountainous terrain of western Iran from Friday through Sunday. These areas can see widespread rainfall of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) in the mountains of western Iran.
Rainfall of this magnitude can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Some roads could be washed out and rural communities could be cut off.
Related:
Outside of this area with the heaviest rainfall, rounds of showers and thunderstorms can produce more isolated instances of heavy rainfall and flash flooding across central and southern Iraq, Kuwait and northern Saudi Arabia. Baghdad, Basrah and Kuwait City are all areas that may have to contend with heavy rainfall.
Travel delays are possible due to ponding on roadways and isolated flash flooding in low-lying areas.
In advance of any rainfall, a gusty wind on Wednesday and Thursday can lead to areas of blowing dust and sand across Iraq and northern Saudi Arabia which can reduce visibility and lead to dangerous travel conditions.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo