Nivar slams southern India as very severe cyclonic storm
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 26, 2020 6:02 AM
Parts of India were hit with heavy rain on Nov. 25, as Cyclone Nivar inched closer and closer to the country.
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar has slammed into southern India, bringing high winds, heavy rainfall and significant disruptions to travel.
A well-marked low pressure system that formed in the southern Bay of Bengal over the weekend quickly organized into Cyclonic Storm Nivar on Tuesday morning, local time. Nivar strengthened into a very severe cyclonic storm before making landfall Wednesday night along the Tamil Nadu coast near Puducherry.
Severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar nearing landfall in southern India on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25. RAMMB/CIRA
Maximum sustained winds were 120-130 km/h (75-80 mph) at the time of landfall. This is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic hurricane basin.
Although Nivar is inland and losing wind intensity, continued heavy rain is expected to bring the most significant impacts through the end of the week.
"Nivar is expected to produce widespread rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 450 mm (18 inches) from northern Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh in southeastern India," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Chennai has received 332 mm (13 inches) of rain since beginning late on Monday. Flooding was seen in parts of the city on Wednesday as Nivar roared onshore.
This rain can lead to widespread flooding across southeast India and has the potential to close roads and inundate low-lying areas. Mudslides may occur across areas with rugged terrain.
The threat from damaging winds will continue to wane as Nivar loses wind intensity, though wind gusts of 60-100 km/h (40-60 mph) can still produce isolated power outages and tree damage through Friday.
Due to the impacts from wind and rain across southeastern India, Nivar is a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones.
In comparison to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which has been used by meteorologists for decades and classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is based on a broad range of important factors. The scale covers not only wind speed, but also flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss. This communicates a more comprehensive representation of the potential impact of a storm to lives and livelihoods.
Nivar turned deadly as it came onshore near Puducherry Wednesday night. Asian News International reports three deaths and additional injuries.
Bus and train services were suspended across portions of Tamil Nadu from Wednesday into Thursday.
At Chennai's international airport, operations were also suspended on Wednesday, but they have since resumed Thursday morning as conditions improved across the city.
In coastal portions of Chennai, a storm surge led to flooding in low-lying areas. A storm surge is caused by winds from the cyclone pushing water into coastal areas.
Nivar's strike on southern India is the second landfalling cyclone in the Indian Ocean in less than a week.
Late Sunday, Cyclone Gati made landfall on the Somalia coast near Cape Hafun, the easternmost point of Africa, with the equivalent strength of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins. Gati became the first storm in the satellite era to hit the region with hurricane strength, according to NPR.
AccuWeather's forecasting experts, who regularly monitor the Indian Ocean, say yet another tropical threat could emerge in the basin prior to the end of the month.
"Conditions look favorable for another low over the southern Bay of Bengal toward the end of November. There is a chance this low can become a cyclonic storm before striking southern India and Sri Lanka in early December," Nicholls said.
In fact, this feature could impact some of the same areas impacted by Nivar.
Tropical activity usually picks up this time of year in the northern Indian Ocean once the Southwest monsoon weather pattern recedes. The Southwest monsoon typically occurs from June to October and is responsible for bringing wet weather to India throughout the summer.
