Rapid warm-up for Central, Eastern US early week
A dramatic surge of temperatures is in store for the Central and Eastern states over the weekend into early next week.
By
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 19, 2022 5:16 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 19, 2022 6:29 AM EST
AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports on the warmth that Colorado is experiencing and the snow that will come later on to put an end to the spring temperatures.
AccuWeather forecasters say that an influx of warmth is in store for central and eastern United States residents this weekend into early next week.
Some locations are expected to observe temperatures ranging from 30-40 degrees Fahrenheit above last week's temperatures. As the jet stream plunges southward across the West and a northward bulge formalizes in the East, warmer air from the Gulf Coast will be ushered into the Mississippi Valley and launch northward.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski explained, "Another ridge of high pressure, which will initially bring cold Arctic air into the eastern third of the country, will drift eastward into the western Atlantic early this coming week."
The return flow on the back side of the ridge will usher in much milder air across the Central and Eastern states and push temperatures into the 50s and lower 60s on Presidents Day and Tuesday in many Eastern cities, added Babinski.
On Saturday, temperatures in the lower 20s F are expected for the metropolitan area of Indianapolis. By Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures in the city are forecast to soar to near 60 F. Farther south, Louisville, Kentucky, is set to reach the upper 30s F on Saturday while getting up to the mid-60s by early week.
Similarly, Pittsburgh is only expected to reach the upper 20s F during the daytime on Saturday and then jump to the upper 50s F early this week.
Although the official first day of spring is still about a month away, temperatures early this week will feel like mid-April for many rather than mid-February.
This pattern change will be coming on the heels of a dramatic temperature swing that occurred on Friday across the country. A potent cold front barreled across multiple Southern and Eastern states late last week, permitting 24-hour temperature changes to range up to 50 degrees.
The unseasonably warm weather is not expected to last past midweek as the upcoming pattern late week will likely bring the return of near- to slightly below-average temperatures. A dyad of storms is expected to cross the country from mid- to late week and bring widespread impacts ranging from accumulating snow and ice to drenching rain.
Widespread travel disruptions will be likely as both storms track from the West this upcoming week. The fluctuation in temperatures during the week may also affect utility bills. Across the East early this week, mild temperatures may provide the opportunity for residents to turn off the heat and open windows for fresh air. Meanwhile, the bitterly low temperatures expected to filter southward across the North Central states may result in higher heating bills throughout the region.
"Below-normal temperatures are favored in the wake of the storms tracking across the country. Readings can finish 10-20 degrees below normal for the northern Rockies and adjacent Plains. This cold air will gradually push eastward with the storms late next week," stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
