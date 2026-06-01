Eastern Pacific poised for first storms of 2026 hurricane season in days

Two areas with a high risk of tropical development could become the first named storms of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season, while forecasters warn of an active year fueled by El Niño.

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AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion says there is a growing chance of a super El Niño this year, which will have numerous weather-related impacts on much of the United States.

The eastern Pacific hurricane season is forecast to spring to life later this week, as one area has a high risk of tropical development and a second could follow quickly.

"We have two areas in the eastern Pacific basin that we have been monitoring, and we are very confident both will evolve into tropical depressions or tropical storms in the coming days," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Both have been designated as high risk for development."

The first two names on the eastern Pacific storm list for 2026 are Amanda and Boris.

The storm most likely to form first is expected to develop about halfway between southern Mexico and Hawaii.

"It is a bit farther south than Hawaii's latitude, and we do not expect it to directly influence the islands," DaSilva said. Any increase in trade winds around Hawaii a week or so from now would likely result from strengthening high pressure to the north rather than a direct effect from the storm, even if it survives that far west.



Meanwhile, another area near the Pacific coast of Central America and southern Mexico is expected to organize and strengthen later this week into early next week.

"Because of its proximity to the coast and the potential for the system to turn northward or track parallel to the coastline, parts of southern Mexico could experience rough surf, rain and gusty winds," DaSilva said.

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Cooler waters farther north should weaken the system and help prevent it from approaching northwestern Mexico or California.

As El Niño and its associated plume of warm water continue to develop in the tropical eastern Pacific and have the potential to strengthen to moderate or strong intensity, AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting a very active hurricane season.

"We are projecting 17-22 named storms with nine to 13 hurricanes for the eastern Pacific this season," DaSilva said.

Of those storms, at least a half-dozen are expected to directly impact western Mexico or Central America.

Multiple tropical storms and hurricanes are also forecast across the central Pacific this season, with one or two expected to affect Hawaii directly.

If AccuWeather's forecast verifies, many more names could be used in the months ahead.

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