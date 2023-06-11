Rainfall, refreshing air on the way for Northeast

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. As a storm system advances across the Midwest and into the Northeast, showers and thunderstorms will deliver beneficial rain and improve the air quality for many.

Sizzling temperatures across the Northeast to start the month of June were quickly replaced with wildfire smoke that prompted apocalyptic scenes for some. Now, AccuWeather forecasters say a slow-moving storm will bring the return of wet weather and wash away some lingering air quality concerns for the region.

Last week's spotty showers and thunderstorms brought little in the way of appreciable rainfall to much of the northeastern United States. Any rain that did fall ultimately made little difference to the region's ongoing abnormal dryness and drought.

A storm and associated cold front that ignited severe thunderstorms in portions of the southern U.S. on Sunday are forecast to usher in a deep stream of moisture across the northeastern U.S. and parts of southern Canada early this week.

This abundance of moisture will help fuel steady rain for portions of the parched Great Lakes and Northeast, especially on Monday.

After rain spreads across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Sunday, the cold front will push across parts of the Northeast and southern Canada on Monday. The steadiest rain on Monday will center along a corridor from Pennsylvania northward into the Canadian province of Quebec.

Wildfires continue to rage in Quebec, but this week's rain may give firefighters some assistance in their grueling fight to protect lives and property.

"Even though this event may not completely put out the fires, any increase in precipitation or even just the humidity could make a substantial difference in helping to end the persistent blazes," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

The cold front will allow fresher, largely smoke-free air to sweep across the northern U.S. early this week. Portions of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York experienced some of the worst air quality readings in decades last week as wildfire smoke choked the region.

Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)

Despite the beneficial rainfall and refreshing air, some dangers still lurk early this week. Forecasters have pinpointed a swath of the Eastern Seaboard from the Carolinas to just south of the New York City metro area where severe thunderstorms can develop on Monday afternoon.

These thunderstorms can unleash hail, heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts from Monday afternoon into the overnight hours.

By Tuesday, the storm will take a bit of an unusual jaunt back to the south and west and ultimately center over the Great Lakes while its cold front continues to push north and east, with rain reaching portions of New England.

Showers and periods of rain will persist across much of the eastern U.S. on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

By Thursday, some wet weather may linger across the eastern U.S., but the overall coverage will decrease significantly when compared to previous days.

"Even Friday may not be completely dry across the region as that energy departs into Atlantic Canada," said Thornton.

Temperatures to tumble as storm progresses

In addition to much-needed rainfall, this week's storm is set to send temperatures below historical averages for many across the Northeast.

"This storm will bring a number of impacts, including cooler conditions after a fairly warm Sunday, with day-to-day high temperatures declining 10-15 degrees for many on Monday," said Thornton.

After a high temperature in the low 80s on Sunday, places like Pittsburgh will struggle to reach the 70s from Monday through Wednesday. By the end of the week, temperatures will rebound closer to the historical average with highs in the middle to upper 70s in store for Pittsburgh on Thursday and Friday.

In Philadelphia and New York City, temperatures will hover within a few degrees of the historical average for much of the week.

Drought continues across portions of the Northeast

With browning, brittle grass and shrinking water levels in area rivers and lakes, much of the Northeast has been crying out for relief in recent days.

"This active pattern is just what the region needs to stem the flow of burgeoning drought conditions that have arisen after a very dry May," said Thornton.

While any rainfall this week can be disruptive to established outdoor plans, it may go a long way in the fight against drought.

Cities like Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, have yet to record measurable precipitation so far in June and have a very large rainfall deficit to overcome. The historical average rainfall amounts for the entire month of June for each city are 4.40 inches and 3.58 inches, respectively.

The entirety of Pennsylvania is experiencing at least abnormal dryness, with 65 percent of the commonwealth in moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In neighboring New York, nearly 85 percent of the state is considered abnormally dry.

"If the storm track can bring along additional similar storms through June, parched areas of the Northeast could start to make some real progress toward saving crops and protecting local produce later in the year," added Thornton.

