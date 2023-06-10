Multiday severe threat to take shape across southern US

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Severe storms will bring the risk of hail, heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes to the south-central United States this weekend.

AccuWeather forecasters say portions of the central United States will have to contend with multiple rounds of dangerous storms in the coming days as opposing air masses collide.

Summerlike heat and robust moisture in place across the Plains and Mississippi Valley will set the stage for potentially explosive development.

"The atmosphere will be primed with sufficient energy to support vigorous storms," said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

On Saturday, the threat of severe thunderstorms will center on portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Saturday's storms can unleash large hail, torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts, especially across a corridor from northeastern Texas to central Arkansas.

Folks across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will need to keep an eye on the sky for rapidly changing conditions, especially in the afternoon hours.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

• Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

By Sunday, the threat of damaging storms will shift eastward and expand into parts of the Tennessee Valley. Areas at risk from Sunday afternoon onward will include portions of Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi and much of Arkansas.

Hail and damaging wind gusts on the order of 50-60 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph are the most likely impacts from any storms on Sunday.

By Monday, a new area of concern will arise across a stretch of the Plains states.

"Within a swath from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles to central Mississippi, severe weather will be possible both Monday and Tuesday, with little change in the overall pattern between the two days," Thornton explained.

Storms during the early week will be able to unload hail, heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and even spin up an isolated tornado.

Of the two days, conditions on Monday look to be more primed for a twister than Tuesday's setup.

"The western portions of this zone in particular could really use some downpours, namely Kansas and western Oklahoma, as drought conditions persist," Thornton added.

Kansas remains the state with the worst drought conditions across the country, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Ninety-one percent of the Sunflower State is experiencing conditions ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.

For neighboring Oklahoma, almost all of the state's panhandle is under severe drought conditions.

The risk for severe weather will shift eastward by midweek as the pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere undergoes a bit of a shake-up.

"By Wednesday, the corridor of thunderstorms may push its way toward the Southeast or perhaps even the mid-Atlantic coasts," Thornton said.

The positioning of storms on Wednesday will be highly dependent upon exactly where the previous day's storms develop.

Looking ahead to the end of the upcoming week, AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor opportunities for damaging weather in portions of the southern U.S.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.