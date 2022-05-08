Rain, snow and wind targets western US this week
AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather pattern is likely to bring a host of travel disruptions across the western part of the country.
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published May 8, 2022 12:13 PM EDT
|
Updated May 8, 2022 12:13 PM EDT
Damp, cloudy weather will linger over the Pacific Northwest with accumulating snow in the higher elevations.
All modes of weather are set to spread across the West this week, including snow despite the calendar reading May.
The first of two major storms to cross the western U.S. began on Sunday. Rain and snow showers moved across Oregon and Northern California and ushered in a wave of colder conditions; cold enough to allow for snow.
Into Monday, the rain and snow will continue to expand inland. In addition to the Cascades and the Sierra Nevada mountains, the higher peaks of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada can all expect snow.
"Travelers going through the Cascade passes shouldn't put their snow tires away just yet! A few inches of snow could fall in Snowqualmie through Monday evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
This will be enough snow to cause some slowed travel, especially at elevations over 4,000 feet. Even lower, perhaps as low as 2,000 feet, there could be snowflakes mixing in with rain.
Even though snow won't fall at the lowest elevations, temperatures will be well below normal. Seattle will only manage to climb into the lower 50s F into Monday, temperatures more typical of early November. The average high in the Emerald City in early May is 65 F.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Unfortunately, no precipitation is in the offing for locations farther south, including Southern California or other locations in the Southwest, where both a short-term and long-term drought continues. Instead, the storm will produce gusty winds across this region of the U.S.
Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are expected from the mountains surrounding Los Angeles through the Rockies and into the northern Plains into Monday. The highest wind gusts, of 60-70 mph, are possible in the highest elevations in California as well as from just north of Las Vegas to west of Denver. It is not out of the question that there will be an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph.
These gusty winds could create a number of hazards, including making for dangerous cross-winds for motorists driving at higher speeds on highways such as Interstate 40 and Interstate 70.
"The strong winds, combined with the dry air in drought-stricken areas will make for an elevated fire threat even into Tuesday," explained LoBiondo.
The locations at risk, from southern Nevada to western Texas and Oklahoma, are not only unlikely to see any precipitation with the early week storm, but are also in a severe, extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Winds are forecast to subside and wet weather is expected to shift into the center of the country late on Tuesday, allowing for a calmer weather day. However, a second storm is forecast to sweep through the region again midweek.
This second storm is anticipated to dive southward across California early on Wednesday before turning northeastward and trekking through the Rockies into Thursday.
With cooler air in place across much of the region following the early week storm, snow will be able to make it farther south.
The spread of wet weather farther south is likely to also put a small dent on the drought conditions in those areas as well. Any locations that remain dry could instead face another day of increased fire risk.
For the remainder of the week, high pressure is forecast to set up in the Southwest, bringing dry conditions, and likely a bout of warmth, for most across the western U.S.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Rain, snow and wind targets western US this week
AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather pattern is likely to bring a host of travel disruptions across the western part of the country.
By Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published May 8, 2022 12:13 PM EDT | Updated May 8, 2022 12:13 PM EDT
Damp, cloudy weather will linger over the Pacific Northwest with accumulating snow in the higher elevations.
All modes of weather are set to spread across the West this week, including snow despite the calendar reading May.
The first of two major storms to cross the western U.S. began on Sunday. Rain and snow showers moved across Oregon and Northern California and ushered in a wave of colder conditions; cold enough to allow for snow.
Into Monday, the rain and snow will continue to expand inland. In addition to the Cascades and the Sierra Nevada mountains, the higher peaks of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Nevada can all expect snow.
"Travelers going through the Cascade passes shouldn't put their snow tires away just yet! A few inches of snow could fall in Snowqualmie through Monday evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
This will be enough snow to cause some slowed travel, especially at elevations over 4,000 feet. Even lower, perhaps as low as 2,000 feet, there could be snowflakes mixing in with rain.
Even though snow won't fall at the lowest elevations, temperatures will be well below normal. Seattle will only manage to climb into the lower 50s F into Monday, temperatures more typical of early November. The average high in the Emerald City in early May is 65 F.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Unfortunately, no precipitation is in the offing for locations farther south, including Southern California or other locations in the Southwest, where both a short-term and long-term drought continues. Instead, the storm will produce gusty winds across this region of the U.S.
Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are expected from the mountains surrounding Los Angeles through the Rockies and into the northern Plains into Monday. The highest wind gusts, of 60-70 mph, are possible in the highest elevations in California as well as from just north of Las Vegas to west of Denver. It is not out of the question that there will be an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 120 mph.
These gusty winds could create a number of hazards, including making for dangerous cross-winds for motorists driving at higher speeds on highways such as Interstate 40 and Interstate 70.
"The strong winds, combined with the dry air in drought-stricken areas will make for an elevated fire threat even into Tuesday," explained LoBiondo.
The locations at risk, from southern Nevada to western Texas and Oklahoma, are not only unlikely to see any precipitation with the early week storm, but are also in a severe, extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Winds are forecast to subside and wet weather is expected to shift into the center of the country late on Tuesday, allowing for a calmer weather day. However, a second storm is forecast to sweep through the region again midweek.
This second storm is anticipated to dive southward across California early on Wednesday before turning northeastward and trekking through the Rockies into Thursday.
With cooler air in place across much of the region following the early week storm, snow will be able to make it farther south.
The spread of wet weather farther south is likely to also put a small dent on the drought conditions in those areas as well. Any locations that remain dry could instead face another day of increased fire risk.
For the remainder of the week, high pressure is forecast to set up in the Southwest, bringing dry conditions, and likely a bout of warmth, for most across the western U.S.
Related:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo