Rain returns to Pakistan, northwest India through late week
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 10, 2020 9:38 AM
A trampoline was sent flying through the air as a thunderstorm whipped through Bribie Island, Queensland, on Dec. 7.
Showers and thunderstorms will spread across portions of Pakistan and northwestern India through the end of the week as a western disturbance moves through the region.
After a stretch of dry weather, an increase in moisture, combined with a disturbance moving in from the west will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms across Pakistan and northwest India through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
A western disturbance first began pulling moisture northward from the Arabian Sea on Thursday, which lead to the development of showers across Gujarat and southwestern Pakistan. As this moisture expands to the north and east into Saturday, the chance for showers will encompass a large portion of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, the National Capital Region and much of Pakistan.
Some of this moisture is being fueled from former Cyclonic Storm Burevi, which continues to churn across the open water of the central Arabian Sea.
“General rain amounts will be confined to less than 13 mm (0.50 of an inch) in most parts of the region,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Rain coverage is expected to be isolated as well, with some places having a brief downpour and others remaining dry.
The increase in moisture can also help to bring more fog to the region, especially during the overnight and morning hours. This can lead to dangerous travel conditions and bring delays.
Air quality across northern India is expected to remain very unhealthy, with no significant or lasting improvement in sight, despite the return of rain.
As this moisture runs up against the southern slope off the Himalayan Mountains, locally heavy rain can fall from northern Pakistan to Himachal Pradesh. Nicholls expected 13-38 mm (0.50-1.50 inches) of rain to fall in these areas, with the bulk of the moisture coming Friday into Saturday.
Heavy snow at higher elevations can lead to an increased avalanche threat.
As this western disturbance lifts to the north and into China, the threat for rain will decrease on Sunday, with early next week turning out dry in most parts of Pakistan and northwest India.
