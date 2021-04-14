Pacific Northwest to bask in above-average warmth
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 14, 2021 9:27 AM EDT
Record-challenging high temperatures are anticipated to ascend to about 20 degrees above average this weekend as stifling heat grips the Pacific Northwest.
Temperatures in the Northwest have been rising over the past few days. Seattle's high temperature reached 64 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, which is 6 degrees above average. Portland, Oregon, also has been leaping above normal recently, with a Tuesday high of 67 as compared to its normal high of 61 F. Other cities such as Medford and Eugene, Oregon, have been experiencing above-average temperatures during the early week as well.
AccuWeather meteorologists forecast temperatures in these areas will continue to rise through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
"While some people in the Northeast will be shivering and shoveling snow late this week and into the weekend, residents of the Pacific Northwest will be breaking out the shorts and t-shirts as near-record warmth builds over the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
High temperatures in the 60s, 70s and even lower 80s can be expected across the Northwest and into California for the rest of the week. Redding, California, is anticipated to have high temperatures about 15 degrees above average to end the week.
The weekend temperature rise is anticipated to bring highs to over 20 degrees above normal in some cities, including Seattle.
"In Seattle, Thursday and Friday will feature similar warmth to a two-day stretch the city experienced in 1999, when the thermometer rose to 74 and 81, respectively," Duff said.
This year, temperatures for the city can rise to a steamy 72 Thursday and 78 Friday.
"If the Emerald City doesn’t hit 80 on Friday, they will have another shot on Saturday, which would tie the daily record from 2016. The city is normally in the upper 50s for a high during the middle of April," Duff added.
Seattle is not the only city anticipated to challenge records this weekend. Portland is expected to break the 2016 record of 81 on Saturday, as the forecast high is 83 F. On Sunday, Redding will approach the record of 92 F set in 2015 with a forecast high of 91. The city usually reports high temperatures around 70 during this time of year.
Once the weekend arrives, this incredible warmth is forecast to expand southward even more. A Sunday high of 74 F is forecast for San Francisco, and while the warmth in the Bay Area won't be as strong as the record-smashing heat expected to build over the Northwest, San Francisco typically sits in the mid-60s in April.
Los Angeles will also get some warmer weather as a balmy high of 85 F, over 10 degrees above average, is predicted for Sunday.
With all this warmth, westerners may be inclined to participate in water activities such as swimming or kayaking to cool off. However, even though the air temperature is rising, water temperatures are not quite caught up. With many lakes and rivers fed by snowmelt from the mountains, water can still be dangerously cold, causing cold water shock to swimmers and overturned kayakers.
This warm spell can't last forever, but forecasters say temperatures are anticipated to be in the 60s and 70s again later next week.
"Even though temperatures are expected to be trimmed from their near-record heights by early next week, above-average warmth is likely to hold for much of the upcoming week. Meanwhile, waves of cold air will continue to sweep through the central and eastern U.S." Duff said.
