October-like warmth crushing record highs in central US
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 9, 2020 12:32 AM
The exact size and strength of the storm is uncertain, but it is still forecast to bring rain and snow late this week.
A tale of two seasons will unfold across the Plains and into the western Great Lakes this week as both record-challenging warmth and snow are forecast.
Temperatures so far in December have landed above normal for the beginning of the month, and that trend has continued through the first half of this week.
Rapid City and Aberdeen, South Dakota; Lincoln, Nebraska; Great Falls, Montana; and Sheridan, Wyoming, all set new daily record highs for Tuesday as temperatures soared into the 60s F. In fact, three out of these five cities had temperatures at or above Miami’s record low high temperature of 64 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Above-average temperatures will continue across the middle of the country through Wednesday, as high pressure remains over the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
Temperatures in the 60s F are forecast for cities like Denver and Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, while Oklahoma City will approach their daily record of 74 set in 2015.
Warmth of this magnitude is more common for around Halloween, rather than early December.
"These afternoon high temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year," added DaSilva.
Omaha's daily high record of 64 set way back in 1890 on Dec. 9 is one such record that could be in jeopardy on Wednesday. Wichita, Kansas, may also break its record of 67 set in 1946 on Wednesday.
More records may fall on Thursday, including in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the record of 74 was set in 1996.
This warmth is also likely to bring some snow melt in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and northern New Mexico.
Although this prolonged warmth could have residents feeling like it is October again, a December reality check is not far away.
A storm is likely to push out of the southern Rocky Mountains on Thursday, bringing rain to parts of northern and western Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas by Thursday night.
As that storm swings northeastward, it is forecast to draw in colder air on its northwestern flank and produce a swath of accumulating snow from Friday through Saturday over the North Central states.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
October-like warmth crushing record highs in central US
By Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 9, 2020 12:32 AM
The exact size and strength of the storm is uncertain, but it is still forecast to bring rain and snow late this week.
A tale of two seasons will unfold across the Plains and into the western Great Lakes this week as both record-challenging warmth and snow are forecast.
Temperatures so far in December have landed above normal for the beginning of the month, and that trend has continued through the first half of this week.
Rapid City and Aberdeen, South Dakota; Lincoln, Nebraska; Great Falls, Montana; and Sheridan, Wyoming, all set new daily record highs for Tuesday as temperatures soared into the 60s F. In fact, three out of these five cities had temperatures at or above Miami’s record low high temperature of 64 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Above-average temperatures will continue across the middle of the country through Wednesday, as high pressure remains over the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
Temperatures in the 60s F are forecast for cities like Denver and Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, while Oklahoma City will approach their daily record of 74 set in 2015.
Warmth of this magnitude is more common for around Halloween, rather than early December.
"These afternoon high temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year," added DaSilva.
Omaha's daily high record of 64 set way back in 1890 on Dec. 9 is one such record that could be in jeopardy on Wednesday. Wichita, Kansas, may also break its record of 67 set in 1946 on Wednesday.
More records may fall on Thursday, including in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the record of 74 was set in 1996.
This warmth is also likely to bring some snow melt in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and northern New Mexico.
Although this prolonged warmth could have residents feeling like it is October again, a December reality check is not far away.
Related:
A storm is likely to push out of the southern Rocky Mountains on Thursday, bringing rain to parts of northern and western Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas by Thursday night.
As that storm swings northeastward, it is forecast to draw in colder air on its northwestern flank and produce a swath of accumulating snow from Friday through Saturday over the North Central states.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo