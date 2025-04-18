Northeast to enjoy classic spring weather for Easter weekend

A welcome pattern change ushering in warmth to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states will continue through the Eastern holiday, with more mild days on the horizon.

This majestic double rainbow formed over the Newport Bridge in Jamestown, Rhode Island, on April 15. It served as a stunning background for the harbor.

After weeks of weather whiplash, bouncing between winterlike chill and brief teases of spring, residents across the Northeast may finally be ready for a stretch of consistently pleasant conditions.

The warmth building into the Easter holiday weekend is expected to be the warmest conditions of the spring season so far for most, with afternoon highs ranging into the 70s and 80s Fahrenheit by Saturday. While some cooling may take place into the start of next week, AccuWeather forecasters say most of the days ahead should be consistently warmer compared to the first half of the month.

However, it wouldn't be springtime without the occasional shower and thunderstorm to pair with the rising temperatures.

Springlike conditions in full force, encouraging rising pollen levels

Temperatures into the start of Easter weekend are projected to span from the lower to middle 80s from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia. While records aren’t expected to be broken on Saturday, temperatures this far above historical averages—by about 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit—are still noteworthy for mid-April.

Farther east, residents in New York City and Boston will see afternoon temperatures trending closer to the 80-degree mark on Saturday. A light breeze and a few clouds around will help to keep conditions comfortable for those aiming to get outside and enjoy the warmth.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will push into New England as a front sprawled across the interior Northeast gradually shifts eastward throughout Saturday.

Showers and the occasional thunderstorm will begin to dampen places like Pittsburgh and nearby spots across central and northeastern Pennsylvania between the midday and early afternoon hours on Saturday, but moisture will shift into the Interstate 95 corridor by Saturday evening.

Pollen levels, particularly the fine, powdery pollen from trees, are projected to be high across the Northeast as the warmth encourages tree buds to open.

During peak season for tree pollen, experts advise keeping your windows and doors closed, especially on windy days. Avoid outdoor activities in the early morning, and it may help to shower and change clothes after coming indoors.

Easter Sunday

By the end of the weekend, much of the Northeast will trend drier and a bit cooler. The Easter holiday is expected to feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine for much of the major mid-Atlantic and New England metros with afternoon temperatures rising to around 60 and 70 degrees.

"Outdoor egg hunts on Sunday are expected to be mainly dry across the I-95 corridor; however, grassy areas may still be a bit damp from the showers that shifted through during the overnight hours Saturday," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

Locations farther north across upstate New York into Maine will be on the chillier side on Sunday compared to the mid-Atlantic region. Afternoon highs are likely to trend into the 50s for cities like Burlington, Vermont, and Portland, Maine.

Mild conditions expected for the upcoming week

As next week kicks off, a storm tracking through the Great Lakes and interior Northeast will produce rounds of showers and thunderstorms, even some risk for severe storms across the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

AccuWeather forecasters say that the rest of the week will feature mainly dry and mild weather across the mid-Atlantic and New England states, with precipitation chances increasing again by the end of the week.

