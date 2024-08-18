Northeast: Cool and comfortable through midweek, then warmth returns

After a rather wet weekend, a fresh air mass moving down from Canada will usher in crisp and dry conditions to the Northeast. However, Mother Nature will bring a return of warmth the upcoming weekend.

From unrelenting heat in Texas to a temporary lull in the tropics, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Joe Lundberg break down the long-range forecast.

While conditions across the Ohio Valley and Northeast have proven to be rather wet and humid since the start of the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say that the pattern will vary a bit early this week and become drier and more comfortable by some residents' standards.

Dew points since late last week have been elevated, rising to the upper 60s and even lower 70s for some locations across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic coast. Conditions have felt rather sticky as a widespread and slow-moving storm traversed from the Great Lakes region to the Northeast over the course of the weekend, impacting cities like Columbus, Ohio, Buffalo, New York, and Philadelphia.

As this storm moves away from the region and tracks offshore from Monday to Tuesday, a new air mass will move in behind it from the west to take its place, becoming the 'saving grace' in terms of comfort.

“A large, slow-moving area of high pressure will move down from Canada during the early part of the week, bringing an extended period of dry and very pleasant weather to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

Comfortable conditions to indulge those yearning for autumn

Temperatures into the first half of the week will gradually trend several degrees lower compared to this weekend, with highs reaching into only the 60s and 70s Fahrenheit for locations like Detroit and Pittsburgh and Allentown, Pennsylvania. Dew points are projected to be noticeably lower and dip into the 50s and even 40s across much of the region.

“For many areas, this will be a little taste of September given the cooler air, crisp nights and very low humidity levels,” added Thompson.

Around the midweek period, overnight temperatures will range between the middle 40s to lower 50s F from the Ohio Valley to New England states. These values will be comparable to late-September low temperatures and may be welcomed with open arms this week.

Residents might even be inclined to enjoy a campfire during one of these cool evenings, especially given the recent much-improved drought conditions in Central Pennsylvania and New England. As the final week of meteorological summer approaches rapidly, the nice and comfortable conditions upcoming in the near term may present a good opportunity for some to take part in activities such as roasting marshmallows, making mountain pies and s'mores over a campfire before students return back to college or children start grade school back up again in the coming weeks.

As the week continues, the dry pattern setting in early this week is projected to linger from parts of the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic states. However, temperatures across the Northeast will start returning to typical late-August values in the 80s F.

Some locations may even trend back to approaching the 90-degree mark beyond this upcoming weekend, forecasters note, leaving Mother Nature with the final word on when summerlike conditions will truly come to an end this year.

