Mother Nature to do an about-face as warmth returns to Midwest, Northeast

High pressure will work its way into the Northeast this weekend and allow warm and drier weather to develop.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that time is up for winter's last stand across the eastern third of the United States as temperatures more fitting of May are on the way.

May got off to an unusually chilly start in the Midwest and Northeast. Not only was it cold, but snowflakes flew across parts of northern Michigan and the Appalachians. Some locations in Michigan wound up with several feet of snow earlier this week.

An amplified jet stream pattern, known as an Omega block, was responsible for the cold and snow. This atmospheric setup has begun to break down, which will allow the mercury to get back to or above the historical average for early May.

The temperature turnaround has already begun in Midwestern locations. After a high of just 33 degrees Fahrenheit and more than a foot of snow to start the month on May 1 in Marquette, Michigan, the mercury reached 56 degrees on Thursday. This is exactly what the historical average high is on May 4 for the city located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Farther east, the warmup will be slower to arrive. Pittsburgh had a high temperature of just 44 degrees on Tuesday, the lowest high temperature on record for May 2 in the city. Thursday was the first time this month temperatures topped 50 degrees there.

"The Steel City has had temperatures more typical for mid-March, as the historical average for early May is in the upper 60s," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger.

Through the first four days of the month, Pittsburgh is a whopping 14.4 degrees below the historical average. Other cities in the region have had large departures from the historical average as well.

"Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio, and State College, Pennsylvania, are all more than 10 degrees below the historical average for the month so far," noted Geiger.

Temperatures will not only get back to the historical average for early May, but they may rise above it in some cases.

"Cincinnati will be back into the 70s this weekend and could even reach 80 degrees by Monday," said Geiger.

Typically in early May, Cincinnati can expect a high of around 72 degrees. The city's historical average does not reach 80 degrees until June 3.

A similar story will also unfold farther to the east.

"While Washington, D.C., had an early taste of summer during April with eight days above 80 degrees, Sunday and Monday are expected to be the first days at or above 80 degrees since April 21," said Geiger.

This will result in a 22-degree turnaround from the chilly 58 degrees that occurred on Wednesday. The historical average date for when the nation's capital usually reaches 80 degrees is May 28.

Temperatures will be closer to historical averages farther to the east, but it will still be a big change from the chilly start to the month.

New York City is expected to have a high temperature of 68 degrees on Saturday, but the temperature will soar past the 70s on Sunday. By Monday, the Big Apple could hit 75 degrees. For perspective, the historical average high in the city is 69 degrees at this time of year.

One factor that may hold temperatures back somewhat is the abundance of moisture in the ground. Given the amount of precipitation that started the month, the sun's energy will have to go into evaporating that moisture before it can heat the air, forecasters say.

Regardless, areas that had temperatures more representative of St. Patrick's Day to start the month will feel more like Memorial Day or even later by this weekend and next week.

