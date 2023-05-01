Late-season snowstorm buries parts of Upper Midwest

May was ushered in with a scene more typical of March as some communities across the northern tier of the country were left to dig out from an unusually heavy spring snowfall.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. In multiple areas of Wisconsin and Michigan, the first day of May was greeted with snow including a winter storm warning that was issued for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula by the National Weather Service.

Multiple areas in the Midwest were transformed into a winter wonderland on Monday despite the start of meteorological summer being just one month away on June 1. Select communities in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota saw snow pile up into Monday morning as a potent storm moved through the region.

Over half a foot of snow was recorded across Michigan's Upper Peninsula, including a 14-inch report near L'Anse, Michigan, about 50 miles northwest of Marquette.

Just over 3 inches of snow was recorded near Marquette as of Sunday morning. On average, Marquette records its last measurable snowfall of the season on April 30. However, the city has picked up snow in May eight of the prior 10 years.

The northern section of Wisconsin also recorded significant spring snowfall. Gile, Wisconsin, about 30 miles east of Ashland, Wisconsin, received over 10 inches of snow from the storm.

Measurable snow reports extended as far south as Saint Nazianz, Wisconsin, about 35 miles south of Green Bay and 65 miles north of Milwaukee.

May 1st snow at NWS Green Bay (530am) pic.twitter.com/KMLvGl4JAU — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) May 1, 2023

More than 2 inches of snow fell in Green Bay as of Monday morning, the most snow the city has ever recorded on May 1. The 2.2-inch measurement breaks an over-100-year-old record set in 1911. On average, Green Bay records its last snowfall on April 12. Monday was the first time the city had received measurable snowfall in May since 2010.

The late-season snowfall also blanketed portions of northeastern Minnesota, which recorded as much as 3.2 inches near Sea Gull Lake, about 80 miles west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Other areas of Minnesota that recorded snow included Tower, Wales, Grand Marais and Ely.

While the swath of measurable snow dipped to central Wisconsin, snowflakes were reported even farther south Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Syracuse, Indiana.

Heavy snow is forecast to continue affecting the Michigan Upper Peninsula into Tuesday morning, with some of the most significant accumulations occurring Monday night. A total of 3–6 inches of snow is expected from northern Wisconsin to the Arrowhead of Minnesota and northern Michigan, with pockets of 1– to 2-foot accumulations.

