Mother Nature to bring thunderous end to weekend for Northeast
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 9, 2022 12:06 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 11, 2022 2:38 PM EDT
Unsettled weather will bring multiple chances for rain and fluctuating humidity levels to the Northeast into the weekend.
AccuWeather forecasters say the weather this weekend in the Northeast will continue to be unsettled as multiple storms bring fluctuating rain chances, humidity levels and temperatures. While day-to-day changes in the weather may not seem all that drastic, even slight shifts will be noticeable for residents across the region.
After a pleasant Friday, the first storm to trigger some wet weather arrived on Saturday. Showers began to pop up across several parts of the Northeast early Saturday, but for many places the daytime hours were not a washout by any means.
Along with shower chances, humidity levels began to slowly creep up across a large swath of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Forecasters say a more potent shift in the weather pattern is set to arrive Sunday.
"By Sunday and Monday, the table begins to turn as moisture from the Atlantic moves inland," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz cautioned. "This will help to fuel more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day Sunday into Monday."
At this time, forecasters expect thunderstorms on Sunday to center around Pennsylvania and New Jersey as well as portions of a few surrounding states. With the added moisture, a few of the thunderstorms are likely to be drenching.
Some of the rain may even be heavy enough to cause flooding on streets and in poor drainage areas across central and southern New York and much of Pennsylvania during the day on Sunday. The risk of localized flooding should shift to coastal New England, central and southern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware, on Sunday night.
While the main threat with any storms across the Northeast on Sunday will be heavy, drenching rainfall, it is not out of the question any stronger storms could produce locally-damaging winds.
Outside of the immediate Northeast, storms are more likely to become severe in nature, mainly across a swath of the country from Illinois through Ohio. It is in this area where damaging winds are more likely, along with hail and perhaps an isolated tornado or two.
Along with the push of moisture to end the weekend, humidity levels will jump once again as well across a large portion of the region.
The weather pattern across the Northeast will continue to experience ups and downs through at least the early week as more storms are set to disturb chances of calm conditions.
