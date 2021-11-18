Mother Nature is ready to serve up some travel delays
Rain, snow and widespread gusty winds will likely cause travel headaches for those looking to travel before Thanksgiving.
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Nov. 20, 2021 7:01 AM EST
|
Updated Nov. 20, 2021 7:01 AM EST
As millions of Americans prepare travel itineraries ahead of Thanksgiving week, AccuWeather meteorologists have been hard at work preparing for a storm that will undoubtedly yield travel headaches for anyone looking to beat the Thanksgiving travel rush.
The major weathermaker threatening to throw a wrench in early travel plans is an upper-level disturbance that was marching across central Canada as of Saturday. AccuWeather meteorologists expect that potent piece of energy to dive down over American airspace as it moves to the east and then develops into a winter storm over the Midwest to end the weekend.
By Sunday, travel conditions will begin to go downhill as the storm gains strength across the Midwest and Great Lakes. For those with travel plans around Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Louisville or Nashville, it may be best to start early, because the storm will be gaining strength throughout the day.
Wet weather will continue to expand east Sunday night into Monday, spreading travel concerns into the Interstate-95 corridor. The Monday morning commute, whether by land or air from Boston to New York City, through the mid-Atlantic states, even farther south in Raleigh and Atlanta, rain can be expected.
The rain will all be associated with an advancing cold front that will sweep off the Atlantic coast by the end of the day on Monday, however, the travel problems from the storm will not end there.
Snow will also make an appearance from this storm as it marches across the northern tier of the country early week, with a majority of it concentrating around the Great Lakes. Well above-average lake temperatures combined with a cold west-to-northwest wind will yield a perfect recipe for bands of lake-effect snow.
A general 1-3 inches of snow is likely to fall during the lake effect from western Michigan to northwestern Indiana with areas of slush on the roads, but in places where bands of snow manage to persist for multiple hours, a foot of snow can pile up, which could cause serious travel disruptions.
In what could result in more widespread travel delays from this storm will not be from rain or snow, but rather the wind.
With air travel expected to spike 80% this year compared to last year according to AAA analysts, this means that any disruptive weather on the days leading up to Thanksgiving could lead to big delays and, in some cases, have a domino effect across the country.
Recall that just this past October, strong winds in Dallas triggered a snowball effect that contributed to more than 2,300 flight cancellations across the United States over a period of several days.
As the winter storm arrives across the Midwest and strengthens, strong winds will develop from the Dakotas to Minnesota on Sunday and then spread southeastward across the Midwest and Great Lakes Sunday night into Monday. West-to-northwest wind gusts frequenting 30-40 mph are likely in Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee, with locally higher gusts possible in open areas, in between buildings and over high bridges in the region.
AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts of up to 70 mph are anticipated along some of the southern and eastern shores of the Great Lakes, as well as the mountains of West Virginia Sunday night into Monday. In these areas, the winds could not only disrupt travel, but could become locally damaging.
Breezy conditions will continue across the Midwest and Great Lakes on Tuesday, however the core of disruptive wind gusts will shift eastward. Cities along the I-95 corridor from New England into the mid-Atlantic can expect wind gusts in the 30- to 40-mph range, with locally higher amounts closer to bodies of water.
By Wednesday, blustery conditions will largely become limited to northern New England and Atlantic Canada, leaving the remainder of the Eastern Seaboard largely dry with wind gusts backing off.
Travel issues will likely focus farther west across the center of the country during the busiest travel day of the year. Gusty winds, rain and a bit of snow is expected to target the Midwest, while rain and wind will be commonplace across the South Central states. Snow showers and breezy conditions will likely reside across the Rockies, also leading to issues on roadways.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo