More wet weather to wrap up Thanksgiving weekend in Northeast

Copied

The days leading up to Thanksgiving were ideal for travelers and those looking to enjoy time outdoors for the holiday. However, AccuWeather forecasters say the days immediately following Thanksgiving will hold more of a mixed bag of weather conditions, with umbrellas and windshield wipers likely to be needed at times.

Following the rain with spotty ice that moved quickly through the region on Friday, forecasters expect a break of dry weather to follow on Saturday before a more significant batch of rain overspreads the area on Sunday.

"A brief burst of colder Friday night could lead to some snow showers in the higher terrain in the interior Northeast," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. Temperatures will rebound from southwest to northeast across the region on Saturday.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"High pressure will make a brief return to the Northeast Saturday before the next storm coming out of the South arrives on Sunday," Travis said.

This will make Saturday the better weather day of the weekend in the Northeast. High temperatures in the 50s and even low 60s F across much of the region will combine with sunshine to make for ideal travel weather for anyone returning home after the holidays.

The dry weather will not last for an extended period, as the second round of rainfall will arrive by Sunday. The storm responsible for bringing heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and even snow to parts of the South late this week will sweep northeastward to close out the holiday weekend.

The storm will not pack the same punch as in the South, but another wet day with some travel delays and disruptions to outdoor plans will be in store.

"General rainfall amounts are expected to be around 0.50 of an inch in the Northeast on Sunday, including along the Interstate 95 corridor," Travis said.

The key for travelers will be timing as most of this will fall in about a six-hour period, according to Travis.

"From Philadelphia to New York City to Boston, most of the rain may come in the afternoon. To the south and west, in places like Pittsburgh or Washington, D.C., most of the rain may be in the morning," she said.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is usually another one of the busiest travel days of the year, sometimes even busier than before Thanksgiving. While this won't be a significant storm, the volume of travelers combined with reduced speeds and visibility can still lead to extensive delays.

Despite the rain, the air will remain mild on Sunday. Most places will have high temperatures similar to Saturday's; however, the rain and cloud cover may make it feel a little cooler. Like the weather on Friday, a brief burst of cooler air arriving late Sunday could lead to some snow mixing in by Sunday night in the higher terrain of northern New England and New York.

Forecasters say the back-and-forth weather pattern will continue even beyond the holiday weekend.

"The storm track across the country looks to remain active through next week," Travis said. She added that the Northeast will experience a little bit of everything over the course of next week. This includes periods of warmth and sunshine, rain and even some days that will be cold and windy and include some snow showers.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.