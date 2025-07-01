More heat brewing for Midwest, East in early July

Another heat wave is in the making for portions of the central and eastern United States during the first full week of July.

Mother Nature is cooking up another heat wave in the zone from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic region beginning right after the Fourth of July holiday and into much of next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

While heat and July go together like peanut butter and jelly, the upcoming heat will still be difficult for those without air conditioning, outdoor workers, and people waiting for hours in scorching parking lots for gig or delivery service jobs.

"The combination of high pressure and a northward bulge in the jet stream will sync up similar to the heat wave from late June in the central and eastern United States," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pasteolok said, "While this setup is not likely to be as pronounced nor as massive as the June heat wave, it will send temperatures well into the 90s F in many areas, and a few locations could approach 100 degrees."

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will surge to well above 100 for multiple hours in the afternoon.

The heat will begin to build during the extended Independence Day weekend and last well into the first full week of July.

Aside from the difficulties and dangers extreme heat with high humidity brings to some people, it will offer plenty of opportunities for swimming and days at the beach.

Temperatures are set to climb 5 to 10 degrees—and possibly up to 15 degrees—above the historical July average. Mid-July brings the highest temperatures of the year, based on the 30-year historical average, so this will be more than just typical July heat.

During the heat wave in late June, temperatures peaked at 102 in Boston, 101 in Philadelphia, 100 in Charlotte, 105 at Baltimore's Inner Harbor and 103 in Newark, New Jersey. New York City's Central Park topped out at 99, as did Reagan National Airport at Washington, D.C., and Burlington, Vermont.

Despite the June heat wave, many areas of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and southeastern New England ended up with temperatures near the historical average for the month. Typically, when temperatures average 2 degrees above to below historical levels for the entire month, the weather community considers it to be close to normal.

The positive departures from the historical average increased a bit in the Midwest and northwestern New England.

